CBC sets up undercover sting to humiliate conservative women

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the CBC sets up an undercover sting operation — not to catch criminals, but to humiliate conservatives.

The left-wing establishment is no stranger to hoaxes. Back in 2015, the CBC posted a video called “The Trump Effect in Canada,” which essentially attempted to entrap people in Toronto and Montreal into appearing racist by hiring actors to provoke passersby with racist remarks.

We wanted to see how "the Trump effect" has changed things in Canada and whether people would stand up to it. VIDEO: https://t.co/Cb705sjX5e pic.twitter.com/y6yKqTTpMQ — CBC Marketplace (@cbcmarketplace) January 21, 2017

A more serious and recent example is the Southern Poverty Law Center, which in recent months was accused in a lawsuit of allegedly paying people to engage in racist activity in order to drive donations.

Which brings us to today, where the latest targets of left-wing hoaxes include Lindsay Shepherd, who, in 2017, as a graduate student and teaching assistant at Wilfrid Laurier University, faced intense persecution for showing her class a video by Jordan Peterson, and Dr. Frances Widdowson, a former professor at Mount Royal University who was fired for expressing conservative views on Indigenous relations.

Both women were targeted by the CBC because they reject the view that John A. Macdonald was genocidal, instead viewing him as a nation-building hero.

So the CBC launched an elaborate sting operation: creating fake companies, assigning staff fake names, and attempting to get close to Shepherd and Widdowson under false pretenses. They misled them into believing they were allies, all while secretly filming and provoking them in hopes of capturing an incriminating reaction.

I found out recently that I was deceived by social activists in an elaborate scheme dating back to January. A production group with what I now know has a fake name and fake identities gave me a friendly interview about my book A Day with Sir John A, and about Sir John A… pic.twitter.com/ncLB0rABzt — Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) May 12, 2026

These are not powerful figures who need to be “held to account.” In Lindsay Shepherd’s case, especially, she is a journalist, but mostly a quiet young mother. Frances Widdowson is also vulnerable; during a recent university appearance, where she was discussing Indigenous relations, she was physically attacked. Imagine watching an elderly woman being assaulted and concluding that she still needs to be taken down a peg.

This was a stunt designed to embarrass them, humiliate them, and deceive them. Widdowson sensed something was wrong and recorded part of the interaction on her cellphone with the main provocateur. The entire spectacle is as disturbing as it is embarrassing.

My interrogation of "Mr. Smarmy" (Igor Vamos) - a set-up by a made up company called "Forge Media", which pretended that I would be doing an interview for a "docuseries". This outfit is evidently connected in some way to @CBC. pic.twitter.com/4xwbT03kfd — Frances Widdowson (@FrancesWiddows1) May 11, 2026

Not to mention the cost. By the look of it, hundreds of thousands of dollars may have gone into this operation. Nearly 25 people appeared to be involved.

If this was supposed to be comedy, it was deeply unfunny.

Some people, like Sacha Baron Cohen, are famous for elaborate and genuinely humorous hoaxes that target wealthy or powerful public figures — people like Donald Trump, for example.

But what happens when the targets are not billionaires or world-famous politicians? The CBC instead went after a professor who was fired and routinely threatened, and a young mother with children. At that point, the joke stops being funny.

And then when you remember that this was paid for by the government, it's not funny at all.

GUEST: The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph discusses an independent investigation into Canadian church burnings and synagogue attacks.