CBC sets up undercover sting to humiliate conservative women
The CBC launched an elaborate operation: creating fake companies, assigning staff fake names, and attempting to get close to Lindsay Shepherd and Dr. Frances Widdowson under false pretenses. If this was supposed to be comedy, it was deeply unfunny.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the CBC sets up an undercover sting operation — not to catch criminals, but to humiliate conservatives.
The left-wing establishment is no stranger to hoaxes. Back in 2015, the CBC posted a video called “The Trump Effect in Canada,” which essentially attempted to entrap people in Toronto and Montreal into appearing racist by hiring actors to provoke passersby with racist remarks.
We wanted to see how "the Trump effect" has changed things in Canada and whether people would stand up to it. VIDEO: https://t.co/Cb705sjX5e pic.twitter.com/y6yKqTTpMQ— CBC Marketplace (@cbcmarketplace) January 21, 2017
A more serious and recent example is the Southern Poverty Law Center, which in recent months was accused in a lawsuit of allegedly paying people to engage in racist activity in order to drive donations.
Which brings us to today, where the latest targets of left-wing hoaxes include Lindsay Shepherd, who, in 2017, as a graduate student and teaching assistant at Wilfrid Laurier University, faced intense persecution for showing her class a video by Jordan Peterson, and Dr. Frances Widdowson, a former professor at Mount Royal University who was fired for expressing conservative views on Indigenous relations.
Both women were targeted by the CBC because they reject the view that John A. Macdonald was genocidal, instead viewing him as a nation-building hero.
So the CBC launched an elaborate sting operation: creating fake companies, assigning staff fake names, and attempting to get close to Shepherd and Widdowson under false pretenses. They misled them into believing they were allies, all while secretly filming and provoking them in hopes of capturing an incriminating reaction.
I found out recently that I was deceived by social activists in an elaborate scheme dating back to January. A production group with what I now know has a fake name and fake identities gave me a friendly interview about my book A Day with Sir John A, and about Sir John A… pic.twitter.com/ncLB0rABzt— Lindsay Shepherd (@NewWorldHominin) May 12, 2026
These are not powerful figures who need to be “held to account.” In Lindsay Shepherd’s case, especially, she is a journalist, but mostly a quiet young mother. Frances Widdowson is also vulnerable; during a recent university appearance, where she was discussing Indigenous relations, she was physically attacked. Imagine watching an elderly woman being assaulted and concluding that she still needs to be taken down a peg.
This was a stunt designed to embarrass them, humiliate them, and deceive them. Widdowson sensed something was wrong and recorded part of the interaction on her cellphone with the main provocateur. The entire spectacle is as disturbing as it is embarrassing.
My interrogation of "Mr. Smarmy" (Igor Vamos) - a set-up by a made up company called "Forge Media", which pretended that I would be doing an interview for a "docuseries". This outfit is evidently connected in some way to @CBC. pic.twitter.com/4xwbT03kfd— Frances Widdowson (@FrancesWiddows1) May 11, 2026
Not to mention the cost. By the look of it, hundreds of thousands of dollars may have gone into this operation. Nearly 25 people appeared to be involved.
If this was supposed to be comedy, it was deeply unfunny.
Some people, like Sacha Baron Cohen, are famous for elaborate and genuinely humorous hoaxes that target wealthy or powerful public figures — people like Donald Trump, for example.
But what happens when the targets are not billionaires or world-famous politicians? The CBC instead went after a professor who was fired and routinely threatened, and a young mother with children. At that point, the joke stops being funny.
And then when you remember that this was paid for by the government, it's not funny at all.
GUEST: The Democracy Fund's Mark Joseph discusses an independent investigation into Canadian church burnings and synagogue attacks.
COMMENTS
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Jerry Purvis commented 2026-05-13 21:32:37 -0400 FlagWow! I was starting to wonder if state police were going to pull out their truncheons to beat the good doctor.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-13 21:14:10 -0400 FlagCBC’s stunt sounds like a sting operation conducted by communists. They want a certain outcome so they can frame their enemies. I’m glad the stunt didn’t work.
I’m also pleased that The Democracy Fund is setting up an investigation of these church and synagogue fires. The governments won’t believe the results but undecided people will learn the truth of what happened.
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Jane Vandervliet commented 2026-05-13 21:00:56 -0400 FlagCBC means Creepy Bloodsucking Cheaters. It is creepy how they pretend to be journalists but are just propagandists. They suck the taxpayers dry while cheating the public with their lies. Gross indeed!
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-05-13 20:35:55 -0400 FlagWere they graduates of the Marg Delahunty School of Public Relations?