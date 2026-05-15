Alexa Lavoie reports from London while Free Speech Union challenges UK ban

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Alexa Lavoie lands in London — where she’s allowed to travel, but Ezra is banned. Plus, Mark Carney heads to Alberta with a whole lot of nothing.

Normally, Ezra would be preparing to board a flight to London, England, for Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally. Unfortunately, there has been no communication from the Home Office since yesterday.

The reasons for Ezra's ban remain unclear. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer went on a rant today, declaring that far-right agitators and extremists are not welcome in his country — though by that standard, he seems to mean just about anyone who criticizes him even slightly.

It appears Starmer is trying to manufacture a January 6-style moment around tomorrow’s rally. His public support is crumbling, and perhaps he believes a manufactured crisis — God forbid, one involving some kind of violence — could put him back on the political map. More likely than not, the attempt will fail.

The good news is that the Free Speech Union has now taken up Ezra's case. In its press release, the group points out that Ezra is a supporter of Israel, and that this may have factored into the decision to bar him from entering the country.

And while Ezra may be absent, Alexa Lavoie is more than capable of delivering excellent on-the-ground reporting from the rally, as she has done in the past.

GUEST: Lorne Gunter on Mark Carney's latest meeting with Premier Daniel Smith about pipelines.