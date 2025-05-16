How did Canada become the world's 'Safe Space' for antisemitism?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, which country harbours the most terrorism and support for terrorism: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, or Canada?

Let us show you what has been happening in Canada, particularly in Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal, every week since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched its terrorist attack on Israel, killing more than a thousand people and kidnapping hundreds of hostages, including women, children, and even babies.

This three-minute clip, taken by our colleague Caryma S'ad, was recorded just this week in downtown Toronto on University Avenue — the heart of the city. This is modern, progressive, human rights-loving liberal Toronto, a place where streets are being renamed to avoid offence, where safe spaces and trigger warnings are now the norm.

The video takes place outside Cafe Landwer, a Jewish-owned restaurant. A smoke bomb is set off in front of the restaurant, an act that clearly constitutes public mischief, which is defined as interfering with the enjoyment of property. Finally, the perpetrators start screaming: "Boycott Landwer!"

The police, though present, do not intervene. One woman asked them, "Why aren't you doing anything?" Well, it's because the perpetrators are pro-Hamas foreign agitators.

We recognize some of the protesters. One of the men was seen harassing Jewish congregants outside a synagogue in North Toronto. These are professional agitators who are likely paid by Iran, which has hundreds of paid agents in Canada, according to reports from Global News.

Did you see the masks? Antifa, Hamas — masked foreign thugs. Few, if any, are likely Palestinian. Pakistani Hamas loyalist Shahrez Hydri is reportedly the one who lit the smoke bomb. Pakistan is thousands of kilometres away from Gaza. There is no connection — they just hate Jews. They are here under false pretences, as foreign students, or temporary foreign workers, or refugees. And now, they're turning the hearts of our great cities into little versions of Gaza.

No murders — yet. Knock on wood. But the terror is there, and certainly the discomfort. More to the point, they're moving the Overton window. They're teaching us that they're in control now — not just of the streets, but of the police, too.

That's Canada under Mark Carney. Makes sense — if Anita Anand, the new foreign minister, was right there, she'd be completely fine with every word the Hamas protesters said.

So, where is Hamas stronger: Canada, Saudi Arabia or the United Arab Emirates?

Consider this: the foreign minister of the UAE just spoke with Bret Baier of Fox News, and reportedly said that Hamas cannot have any role in the future of Gaza.

How did we become more of an Islamist hotbed than the Persian Gulf itself?

GUEST: Middle East Forums' Benjamin Baird and Daniel Pipes speak on their latest investigation into Qatar's $40 billion influence campaign and Trump's trip to the Arab world.