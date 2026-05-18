How mass immigration is reshaping Ireland beneath the surface — Dr. Eoin Lenihan

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, anti-immigration politics scored a major win in the United Kingdom last week. So what comes next in Ireland?

And what does that mean for us in Canada? After all, Europe can sometimes feel like a kind of dystopian time machine. What happens in places like Marseilles, Paris, or London today may well be what happens in Canada in five years: mass migration, censorship, and related social pressures.

Ireland is a particularly fascinating case. It is a small country of about 5 million people that, until recently, was relatively economically poor. Today, it is among the wealthiest countries in the world, leading several economic indicators, while simultaneously leaping ahead on problems related to mass immigration and censorship.

Ezra has grown fond of Ireland, having visited at least half a dozen times in recent years, and has watched grassroots movements there push back against mass immigration. But unlike the United Kingdom, where political pressure has been partially translated into electoral momentum, and figures like Nigel Farage, Ireland has seen little meaningful political translation of those concerns.

That makes Ireland a potential preview of what Canada could look like in the not-so-distant future — and a reason to pay attention now. And who better to help us understand Ireland than today’s guest, Dr. Eoin Lenihan, author of Vandalizing Ireland.

Dr. Lenihan will help us answer the question: Is the wonderful Emerald Island being vandalized, and can it be saved?

GUEST: Long-form interview with Dr. Eoin Lenihan on the state of Ireland.