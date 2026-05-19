Trump’s team puts Ottawa on notice as Canada faces growing U.S. backlash

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, senior Trump officials have Canada in their sights, and they are not impressed. Plus, we will catch up on Alexandra Lavoie’s outstanding on-the-ground coverage from London at the Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom rally.

In the space of just one week, two high-ranking U.S. undersecretaries and a Republican congressman have publicly slammed Ottawa over free speech, attacks on U.S. tech companies, and failures to meet defence commitments. What was once quiet bilateral diplomacy between neighbours has turned into open, pointed criticism from Washington.

First, Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers, the official specifically appointed to fight global censorship and woke overreach, stepped into a National Post thread and eviscerated a Canadian court ruling.

The court’s reasoning here is that if you reject “systemic racism” theories, and resulting DEI prescriptions, your views bear no apparent relation to politics or law. Thus, those views are unprotected in Canada. https://t.co/TA01XbZESl pic.twitter.com/ww9Xy1tqPs — Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers (@UnderSecPD) May 13, 2026

Her verdict: if you reject systemic racism theories and the DEI prescriptions that flow from them, Canadian courts now declare your views have “no apparent relation to politics or law” and are therefore unprotected. After spending most of her time confronting Britain, Germany, and France over speech crackdowns on American platforms, Rogers has now trained her sights on Canada.

Days later,, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker introduced the Protecting American Streaming and Innovation Act, authorizing a Section 301 investigation into Canada’s “discriminatory regulations” targeting U.S. streaming services and digital creators under the Online Streaming Act.

Canada is doubling down on discriminatory regulations targeting American streaming services and digital creators.



A top Canadian regulator confirmed new rules implementing Canada's discriminatory Online Streaming Act are coming soon.



That’s why I introduced the Protecting… — Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) May 18, 2026

And it gets worse on the surveillance front. Bill C-22, now before Parliament, would give Ottawa sweeping access to private user data on platforms. The encrypted messaging app Signal has already warned it will simply leave Canada rather than comply, just as it refuses to operate in China or North Korea.

Meanwhile, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby dropped the hammer on the military side. He announced the Pentagon is pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defence to reassess whether it still benefits shared North American security. Colby stated bluntly: “A strong Canada that prioritises hard power over rhetoric benefits us all,” but Canada “has failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.”

Canada: How dare the United States abandon us militarily!



Also Canada: we’re going to abandon the U.S. militarily! pic.twitter.com/5FCjHzdN9q https://t.co/WjQdk6msoS — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 19, 2026

He reposted Mark Carney’s infamous anti-American World Economic Forum speech about little countries standing up to the U.S., then paired a map of our shared continent with a clear message: real continental defence starts with recognizing shared geography and actually investing in capabilities.

Jason Kenney and Erin O’Toole, both former federal ministers, described the U.S. comments as “outrageous.” Kenney argued the remarks misrepresented Canada’s defence record and its long-standing security partnership with the United States, pushing back on suggestions that Canada had not met its commitments. O’Toole similarly rejected the framing, calling the comments “profoundly misguided” and warning they risked distorting Canada’s role as a close NATO ally and defence partner.

This is nonsensical and counterproductive.



Canada is finally getting serious about investing in national defence. This should be welcomed and encouraged by our allies, not attacked.



For the first time since the Cold War, we have achieved the longstanding 2% GDP target, and are… https://t.co/2wS3qYuM1l — Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) May 18, 2026