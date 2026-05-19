Trump’s team puts Ottawa on notice as Canada faces growing U.S. backlash
Senior U.S. officials are publicly rebuking Canada over free speech, digital regulation and defence spending, signalling a growing strain in relations with Ottawa.
Article by Rebel News staff
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, senior Trump officials have Canada in their sights, and they are not impressed. Plus, we will catch up on Alexandra Lavoie’s outstanding on-the-ground coverage from London at the Tommy Robinson Unite The Kingdom rally.
In the space of just one week, two high-ranking U.S. undersecretaries and a Republican congressman have publicly slammed Ottawa over free speech, attacks on U.S. tech companies, and failures to meet defence commitments. What was once quiet bilateral diplomacy between neighbours has turned into open, pointed criticism from Washington.
First, Under Secretary of State Sarah Rogers, the official specifically appointed to fight global censorship and woke overreach, stepped into a National Post thread and eviscerated a Canadian court ruling.
The court’s reasoning here is that if you reject “systemic racism” theories, and resulting DEI prescriptions, your views bear no apparent relation to politics or law. Thus, those views are unprotected in Canada. https://t.co/TA01XbZESl pic.twitter.com/ww9Xy1tqPs— Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers (@UnderSecPD) May 13, 2026
Her verdict: if you reject systemic racism theories and the DEI prescriptions that flow from them, Canadian courts now declare your views have “no apparent relation to politics or law” and are therefore unprotected. After spending most of her time confronting Britain, Germany, and France over speech crackdowns on American platforms, Rogers has now trained her sights on Canada.
Days later,, Republican Congressman Lloyd Smucker introduced the Protecting American Streaming and Innovation Act, authorizing a Section 301 investigation into Canada’s “discriminatory regulations” targeting U.S. streaming services and digital creators under the Online Streaming Act.
Canada is doubling down on discriminatory regulations targeting American streaming services and digital creators.— Rep. Lloyd Smucker (@RepSmucker) May 18, 2026
A top Canadian regulator confirmed new rules implementing Canada's discriminatory Online Streaming Act are coming soon.
That’s why I introduced the Protecting…
And it gets worse on the surveillance front. Bill C-22, now before Parliament, would give Ottawa sweeping access to private user data on platforms. The encrypted messaging app Signal has already warned it will simply leave Canada rather than comply, just as it refuses to operate in China or North Korea.
Meanwhile, Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby dropped the hammer on the military side. He announced the Pentagon is pausing the Permanent Joint Board on Defence to reassess whether it still benefits shared North American security. Colby stated bluntly: “A strong Canada that prioritises hard power over rhetoric benefits us all,” but Canada “has failed to make credible progress on its defence commitments.”
Canada: How dare the United States abandon us militarily!— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) May 19, 2026
Also Canada: we’re going to abandon the U.S. militarily! pic.twitter.com/5FCjHzdN9q https://t.co/WjQdk6msoS
He reposted Mark Carney’s infamous anti-American World Economic Forum speech about little countries standing up to the U.S., then paired a map of our shared continent with a clear message: real continental defence starts with recognizing shared geography and actually investing in capabilities.
Jason Kenney and Erin O’Toole, both former federal ministers, described the U.S. comments as “outrageous.” Kenney argued the remarks misrepresented Canada’s defence record and its long-standing security partnership with the United States, pushing back on suggestions that Canada had not met its commitments. O’Toole similarly rejected the framing, calling the comments “profoundly misguided” and warning they risked distorting Canada’s role as a close NATO ally and defence partner.
This is nonsensical and counterproductive.— Jason Kenney 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@jkenney) May 18, 2026
Canada is finally getting serious about investing in national defence. This should be welcomed and encouraged by our allies, not attacked.
For the first time since the Cold War, we have achieved the longstanding 2% GDP target, and are… https://t.co/2wS3qYuM1l
However, Canada’s defence spending increases have been attributed in part to contested accounting practices. Classifying veterans’ pensions as “military expenditure” does not translate into tangible capabilities such as fighter jets or submarines. Mark Carney’s year-long global engagements, including criticism of the United States, praise for China at Davos, and a pivot toward Europe, have shaped perceptions of Canada’s relationship with Washington.
This is no coincidence. Washington is sending a clear signal: Canada cannot keep punishing American companies, eroding free speech, underfunding defence, and embracing surveillance while expecting the United States to carry the load on continental security and trade.
The adults in the room have noticed. The question now is whether Ottawa will change course, or whether the consequences will become much more serious.
GUEST: Rebel News’ Alexandra Lavoie delivers more on-the-ground coverage from Tommy Robinson’s Unite The Kingdom rally.
COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-19 21:00:30 -0400 FlagAs I was trying to type before something stupid happened, Keir Stürmer is being a dictator. Let’s hope the voters and his party kick him out.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-05-19 20:59:10 -0400 FlagWhat took so long for America to realize the security risk north of the 49th? I expected this a year ago. Marx Carney is still carrying on his campaign against America, even though the election is long over. It tells me he really does want to oppose the USA. We sure need regime change.
The UK needs regime change too. Keir Stü