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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: Is Cuba finally going to be free?

It’s possible to care only about your own country, your own province, your own city, your own neighbourhood — even just your own family. In fact, that’s a healthy and normal way to live.

In many ways, we get distracted by a worldwide focus. Foreign aid, for example, is out of control, our borders have broken down, and our country is swamped with people who shouldn’t be here.

But these days, we can’t live completely sealed-off lives, especially in an age of globalization, where the world eventually comes to find us.

And even if we try our best to tune out the rest of the world and prioritize our own cities and families, it still behooves us to look beyond our borders from time to time — if only to recognize how good we have it. To some degree, being part of mankind demands that kind of outward attention, especially when people elsewhere are yearning to be free.

Tonight, Ezra tells a hopeful story about freedom from not too far overseas: the communist prison island of Cuba.

Rebel News has visited Cuba before, posing as tourists while interviewing as many ordinary Cubans as possible. We saw the wreckage of Cuba — not from war, but from more than 60 years of communist neglect. We saw the crushing poverty. We saw the consequences of shortages, including gasoline and diesel shortages. Garbage trucks no longer collect trash in many areas, leaving the streets of Havana piled high with waste.

But there may now be light at the end of the tunnel for Cuba. Today, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed the Cuban people in Spanish, speaking candidly about the reality of life in Cuba today and how their government is keeping them down. He proposed a new relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Meanwhile, the figurehead of the Cuban regime, Raúl Castro — the surviving brother of Fidel Castro — has now been indicted in the United States. Remember what happened to the last leader indicted by the United States?

Over three decades later, we are committed to holding those accountable for the murders of four brave Americans: Carlos Costa, Armando Alejandre Jr., Mario de la Peña, and Pablo Morales. For the first time in nearly 70 years, senior leadership of the Cuban regime has been charged… — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 20, 2026

Ezra speculates that the indictment is really a way of telegraphing to the Cuban regime that they either make a deal now, or Raúl Castro gets snatched just like Nicolás Maduro.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the last Stalinist regime in the Western Hemisphere finally turned toward freedom — especially if all it took was arresting one old fascist fossil who simply refused to get with the program?

It’s all very exciting. Good luck, Cuba.