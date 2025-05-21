Toronto Police stand by as ambulance carrying child is blocked by pro-Hamas protesters

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, Toronto Police let pro-Hamas protesters block a child in an ambulance for nearly four full minutes.

Last week, we shared footage from citizen journalist Caryma Sa'd, showing pro-Hamas agitators setting off smoke bombs outside a Jewish-owned restaurant. After the video went viral, police charged the man responsible. He was, of course, immediately released, and it's doubtful he'll be prosecuted. But that arrest only happened because of the video and the resulting media attention.

Now, Sa'd has captured new footage showing protesters blocking the path of an ambulance — an ambulance later confirmed by The Toronto Sun to have been carrying a child. Even the Freedom Convoy truckers kept lanes open for emergency vehicles. Yet in this case, there were no arrests, no riot horses, no frozen bank accounts. The police stood by and did nothing.

Toronto Police released this statement about the incident:

"An individual was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Paramedics took an alternate route to avoid demonstrators. The individual's life was not at risk, and the delay was minimal. If urgent access is ever needed, officers will clear a path. Public safety is always our top priority."

But it wasn't just a "minimal" delay. The ambulance was stuck for nearly four minutes, and the police didn't ask the protesters to move. They're lying when they say it was just a moment. A kid could have died.

This is what Canada has become. No rule of law. Two-tier policing. Two-tier prosecution. Two-tier justice. Some of the Coutts protesters are still behind bars in Alberta. But this? No problem.

The problem goes right to the top. Mark Carney has only been Prime Minister for a few weeks, and Anita Anand has only been Foreign Minister for a few days, but Hamas has already issued another public statement praising Canada for being so sympathetic. How would you feel if you had rapists and murderers praising you? Well, Liberals will take any votes they can get, won't they?

We've seen the UK fighting back a little bit, and we've seen Ireland starting to fight back too. When is the fight going to come to Canada?

