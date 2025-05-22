Donald Trump confronts South African president over white genocide

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, South Africa's president visits Donald Trump — and he's given the Zelensky treatment.

Yesterday, President Donald Trump hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House. At first, it was a typical diplomatic meeting. Then, suddenly, Trump said, "Turn down the lights and turn on the video."

For six brutal minutes, Trump played a video showing threats of genocide, violence, and mass murder made by Julius Malema, the leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party. They're like the South African equivalent of the NDP.

It's Julius Malema who chants "Kill the Boer!" — "Boer" being the Dutch word for the white farmers who have lived in South Africa for nearly 400 years.

Ramaphosa denied that Malema and the EFF have any role in his coalition government. In fairness, that would be like trying to hang the NDP around Mark Carney — they're friendly, but they're not in the same party.

However, Ramaphosa himself supports land expropriation, which means seizing land from white farmers without compensation.

The whole meeting was an ambush, and it was an amazing ambush. Ramaphosa had brought some white South Africans with him, likely trying to preempt Trump's accusations of racism. Ironically, one of Ramaphosa's own delegates spoke about the victimization of his friends and family due to anti-white violence.

It's fascinating to watch the Left's response to claims of white refugees and white genocide. In Canada, many flatly deny the existence of such a thing. But yes, it is happening.

That moment with Ramaphosa is exactly what Trump's supporters wanted. Trump is against violence and war. He's not afraid to host foreign leaders and speak his mind, calling out issues that many in politics and diplomacy shy away from.

Compare Trump's focus on white genocide with Mark Carney's implication that Israel is committing genocide. We know who represents us more.

GUEST: Senior Editor of Breitbart Joel Pollak, on Trump's ambush meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.