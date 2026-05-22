Ireland is what socialism looks like before the money runs out

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: What does socialism look like when you haven't run out of money yet? Ireland is a great example.

It was Margaret Thatcher who famously said, "The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people's money."

That's what's happening right now with Zohran Mamdani in New York City, where plans for free everything are already driving away wealthy taxpayers. But what happens if you're a country small enough to avoid the consequences a little longer — and wealthy enough to keep funding bad ideas?

Well, that describes Ireland.

With a population of just over five million people, Ireland has become the European headquarters for countless major American corporations. While many maintain offices and staff there, the country's low-tax environment is a major draw. It's the same principle that led our own Prime Minister, Mark Carney, to structure Brookfield Asset Management's holdings through jurisdictions such as Bermuda and the Isle of Man to reduce tax burdens.

On paper, Ireland is one of the richest countries in the world, boasting a GDP of more than $160,000 per person. Unfortunately, that wealth has helped delay the consequences of a series of poor policy decisions, from government overspending to embracing mass immigration with few limits.

These issues are front and centre as Ezra reports from the city of Galway, where voters in Galway West are heading to the polls in a by-election today.

Interestingly, Ireland's current president once held this parliamentary seat. The by-election was triggered by her departure, and several intriguing candidates are now vying to replace her, including a number of independents known to be dissidents on those core issues.

One of those candidates is Noel Thomas. Formerly a member of a mainstream party, he was expelled after criticizing mass immigration policies. Over the past two decades, Ireland has welcomed roughly one million newcomers. Today, approximately one in five people living in the country was born abroad — a remarkable demographic shift for a nation that fought so hard to preserve its distinct identity, including through rebellion against the British Empire.

Since leaving the political mainstream, Thomas has embraced a more anti-establishment message, recently standing alongside truckers and farmers protesting high fuel prices across the country.

The thing about by-elections is that they're so localized, and usually have such low voter turnout, that people feel more comfortable voting for a more radical or idealistic candidate. After all, they know a single seat isn't going to change the direction of the whole country. It's the perfect opportunity to send a message.

So will candidates like Noel Thomas — or some of the other freedom-oriented contenders — become vehicles for that message in Galway?

Unfortunately, after talking with people on the street, Ezra found that the views are pretty much unanimous: socialism, globalism, and open borders. From their perspective, if the country is wealthy enough, why not be generous? Why not align yourself with foreign migrants? It is, after all, a form of virtue signalling.

In the end, Galway is a great town, a beautiful tourist area... and an absolute slam dunk for the left-wing parties. That's Ireland in 2026.