Tim Hortons says it's done lobbying for foreign workers — but the records say otherwise

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Tim Hortons is lying to you again — and Ezra has the proof in writing.

Important news for snackers across the country: Dunkin’ Donuts is returning to Canada. The U.S.-based chain has been popular internationally for years, with more than 14,000 locations across 40 countries. Now it’s making a major comeback north of the border, with plans for more than 700 Canadian locations.

At the same time — purely by coincidence, apparently — Tim Hortons has had a revelation. In a carefully crafted message leaked to The Globe and Mail, the company announced that it is moving away from — “moving away from,” not firing — temporary foreign workers and launching a campaign to hire up to 10,000 local workers.

The Globe and Mail notes that this marks a “stark reversal from its previous tenor,” considering Tim Hortons has been “one of the biggest proponents of the TFW program.”

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (RBI), Tim Hortons’ parent company, has also discovered the importance of preserving jobs for Canadian youth. According to The Globe and Mail, the company has pledged “to stop lobbying the federal government to expand the Temporary Foreign Workers program, citing the high youth unemployment rate.”

Their message is clear: they want you to know they care — and that it has absolutely nothing to do with Dunkin’ coming to town.

But, in reality, this is little more than propaganda.

Keep in mind that RBI has only said it is not lobbying anymore — and only for now. Its exact words were:

“We have not lobbied the government since last year and we won’t be lobbying them on TFWs any time soon given our commitment to hire locally everywhere possible,” said Duncan Fulton, chief corporate officer of Restaurant Brands.

Given how carefully that statement is worded, you probably won’t be surprised to learn that it isn’t true.

A search of the Lobbying Registry of Canada shows RBI CEO Joshua Kobza listed as recently as May 18, 2026. The subject matter: immigration.

They were lobbying seven days ago. They were lying. And now they’ve lied again.

But there’s more.

In a memo sent to the Liberal government in 2024 — obtained through an access-to-information request — RBI lobbied to increase the cap on the number of hours international students could work from 20 hours per week to 28–30 hours.

Do you see what they were trying to do?

There are already more international students working at Tim Hortons than temporary foreign workers, and international students are, in effect, a source of temporary labour that does not show up in temporary foreign worker stats.

So what difference does it make if Tim Hortons announces it is scaling back its use of temporary foreign workers while quietly positioning itself to hire even more international students?

Whoever is making these decisions to put foreign labour first has destroyed something that was once uniquely Canadian.

As you know, Tim Hortons was a real person. If he were still alive today, he would likely demand that his name be removed from this gross, deceptive and incredibly un-Canadian company.

GUEST: Juno News' Melanie Bennet on her latest reporting.