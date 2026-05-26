Steven Guilbeault, one of the most destructive Liberals in Canadian politics, is finally resigning

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault — one of the most useless, amoral and destructive Liberals — is about to resign from Parliament.

After years of pushing some of the most radical and economically destructive policies in Justin Trudeau’s government, one of the worst cabinet ministers Canada has seen in modern times is finally on his way out. But don’t pop the champagne just yet. This could just be classic Liberal stagecraft.

Steven Guilbeault to resign as Liberal MP over the government's environmental policies https://t.co/O8FLRbqIG7 pic.twitter.com/5nDDb7hmCc — National Post (@nationalpost) May 26, 2026

Guilbeault built his reputation as a professional activist. In 2001, he was arrested after climbing Toronto’s CN Tower as part of a Greenpeace stunt. In 2002, he joined activists who scaled the roof of Alberta Premier Ralph Klein’s home to install solar panels, an arrogant provocation aimed at the province that powers Canada’s economy.

As Trudeau’s environment minister, and later minister of Canadian identity and culture, Guilbeault embodied the most extreme wing of Liberal environmentalism. He combined sky-high spending, endless international junkets and a deep enthusiasm for censorship. While forests burned and the economy struggled, Guilbeault jetted off to climate summits. That included COP30 in Brazil in late 2025, even after leaving the environment portfolio.

🚨BREAKING: We just crushed Trudeau’s minister Steven Guilbeault in court.



He illegally blocked us on Twitter. Today he was ordered to unblock us & pay $20,000 to Rebel News.



His lawyers tried to get me to keep the details secret.



Read the facts here: https://t.co/do3KQzDseW pic.twitter.com/3fkZzo71B4 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 11, 2023

Guilbeault was also deeply involved in Trudeau’s censorship agenda, backing bills that threatened free speech online. One of his more infamous moments came when he suggested politicians should not be criticised. It provided a clear window into his authoritarian mindset and ego, one that Rebel News actively resisted and pushed back against.

Media reports are framing Guilbeault’s departure as a dramatic split with Prime Minister Mark Carney over energy policy. In November 2025, Guilbeault quit Carney’s cabinet after the government signed a memorandum of understanding with Alberta.

That deal included progress toward a new bitumen pipeline to British Columbia’s coast. It suspended the proposed oil and gas emissions cap and eased clean electricity regulations. Guilbeault called the Alberta deal “the last straw,” claiming Carney’s changes would make Canada’s climate targets impossible to meet.

But this “resignation” has been rumoured for months. And the idea that Guilbeault and Carney are ideological opponents is mostly fiction.

The two have worked together for years. In a 2022 speech, Guilbeault proudly noted that six major Canadian banks had joined the Net-Zero Banking Alliance under the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), an organisation chaired by Mark Carney. The alliance represented more than $130 trillion in assets.

In 2023, Guilbeault joined a high-level roundtable in New York alongside Carney, then serving as GFANZ co-chair, along with Bloomberg Philanthropies and other global climate actors to accelerate the global phase-out of coal. The overlap is not incidental. It is ideological.

Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, simply plays a smoother game. He talks about “too much regulation, not enough action.” He promotes carbon capture technology. He cuts deals with Alberta. But the end goal remains the same: net zero, capital reallocation away from conventional energy, and tighter climate controls.

Guilbeault was the blunt, hectoring activist. Carney is the polished financier who makes the same agenda sound reasonable to business audiences. Their public disagreements help the Liberals create the illusion of moderation, especially as they try to rebuild support in Alberta and among Canada’s energy sector.

This resignation allows Carney to distance himself from the most unpopular parts of the Trudeau era without changing course. It is political theatre designed to make him look like a pragmatic capitalist while the underlying GFANZ-driven agenda marches on.

Canadians should not be fooled. Whether it is Guilbeault or Carney behind the wheel, the destination remains the same: higher energy costs, constrained resource development and greater centralised control over the economy. Guilbeault’s rumoured exit changes the face of the government, but not its failed direction. The real solution is not a new Liberal in a better suit. It is rejecting the entire net-zero-at-all-costs ideology that has damaged Canada for years.