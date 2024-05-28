Canadian universities allow 'outrageously' antisemitic groups to set up encampments

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, tensions are running high as antisemitic encampments remain standing on the grounds of Canadian campuses.
I’d be nervous going to university these days. Not just because I’m Jewish.
Some universities have allowed outrageously antisemitic groups—that explicitly support the terrorist group Hamas—to set up encampments without pushback.
'Little Gaza' in Toronto faced off early Friday morning with counter-protesters singing Canada's national anthem. The university encampment enters its third week.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 23, 2024
At Canada’s largest university in Toronto, the occupants blockade people on the basis of religion. If you’re a Jew, they stop you.
Naturally, most of the protestors aren’t even students—they’re well-paid, well-directed organizers. And the university administrators stand by idly.
So yeah, these pro-terrorist camps are bad. And the daily life on campus grows ever more terrifying.
Israel supporters brought a billboard truck displaying a website designed to appear like it promotes Hamas but highlights acts of brutality from the terrorist organization to the McGill University anti-Israel encampment.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 28, 2024
GUEST: Federal Taxpayers Federation Director Franco Terrazzano breaks down why they are suing the CBC for not disclosing senior exec bonuses.
