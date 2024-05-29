Trudeau’s immigration minister invites tens of thousands of migrants from Gaza — but don’t worry, Hamas will make sure they’re not dangerous

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, Ontario's Solicitor General is asked why no charges were laid following antisemitic attacks at a Thornhill synagogue.

Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller and hundreds of local residents, politicians and dignitaries gathered at Bais Chaya Mushka school to denounce the shooting which transpired over the weekend.

"How come there were no charges under section 176(2) of the Criminal Code when all those protestors were outside BYAT synagogue?" asked Levant. "That's a question you'll have to ask the York Regional Police or the Attorney General," said Michael Kerzner, Ontario's Solicitor General. "I am here because I'm not going to see my community intimidated," he added.

In March, pro-Hamas demonstrators gathered outside the BAYT synagogue to shout antisemitic slogans. They also ripped an Israeli flag from the hands of a pro-Israel demonstrator, sparking a melee between the two groups.

Minister Miller has approved 2,903 applications from Palestinians in the Gaza Strip to seek refuge in Canada. He raised the cap from 1,000 to 5,000 this week after walking back claims of an "extensive vetting system."

"I speak out all the time in support of our Jewish community," claimed Kerzner. "I'm not afraid to wear my kippah. I'm not afraid to go to synagogue every Shabbat," he added.

"Everyone who willfully disturbs or interrupts an assemblage of persons met for religious worship or for a moral, social or benevolent purpose is guilty of an offence punishable on summary conviction," reads s.176(2) of the Criminal Code.

"I'm going to do everything I can for our inherent right to live safely in our homes and communities," Kerzner told Rebel News. "And I'm not going to stop."