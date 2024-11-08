Islamist gangs hunt down Jews in Amsterdam, prompting calls for mass deportations

Islamist gangs in Amsterdam orchestrated a Jew hunt last night, and the Dutch government did nothing.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 08, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Gaza-style Intifada riots come to the Netherlands.

We couldn't believe the footage coming out of Amsterdam last night. A Jew hunt by Islamist gangs following an inconsequential soccer match between a local team and one from Israel.

There was a warning of grave security concerns, as lots of Jewish people attended the match. The Dutch government was warned, and apparently did nothing.

The Islamist thugs roamed the streets last night, looking for anyone who remotely resembled or was Jewish or Israeli.

According to unverified media reports, up to half a dozen people are missing. I hope that report is debunked because it implies a Hamas-inspired hostage situation.

The last time we saw this kind of Jew hunt was just after the October 7th terrorist attack. In Dagestan, Russia, hundreds of radicalized Muslims stormed the local airport, overwhelming terminals and runways, looking for an Israeli plane and its passengers.

Fast forward to Thursday, and the Dutch prime minister said he was outraged. That the rioters must be brought to justice.

But that isn't enough: We need mass deportations of the terrorists to back from whence they came.

Gaza-style Islamic terrorism has hit the streets of Amsterdam. On Thursday night, Islamic gangs roamed the city after a soccer match, mercilessly attacking those who looked Jewish. The violence was coordinated, with rioters transported by local drivers who refused to assist Jews. Ezra Levant and Efron Monsanto are on their way to report on this modern-day pogrom, and to investigate this chilling escalation of antisemitism. Please help us cover their airfare and hotel for this critical mission. (Thanks.)

