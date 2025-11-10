Reuters just admitted something about Rebel News they REALLY didn’t want to

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra highlights how Reuters, an organisation that so often positions itself as the sober priesthood of journalism, has a funny habit of stepping on its own sermons.

Their latest joint study with Oxford University attempts to map Canada’s most influential news sources and commentators — and, unintentionally, exposes the very hypocrisy and blind spots that have come to define the legacy press.

Let me start with a reminder about who we’re dealing with. Reuters is not some plucky newsroom of rogue foreign correspondents. It’s a 150-year-old corporate behemoth with more than 2,500 reporters feeding content to thousands of newspapers and broadcasters who dutifully regurgitate their copy, often word-for-word.

That’s efficient, sure, but it also produces an eerie ideological sameness. We all saw that during the pandemic, when Reuters didn’t just echo government talking points; it functioned as an enforcement arm for them, complete with “fact-checking” operations that suppressed dissenting journalism.

It makes more sense when you learn that Jim Smith, a Pfizer board member, simultaneously chaired the Thomson Reuters Foundation — meaning a vaccine executive had influence over the fact-checkers adjudicating criticism of vaccine policy. If that’s not a conflict of interest, the phrase has no meaning left.

One of their opening gripes is that Canadians apparently consume too much content from male creators. This wasn’t a hiring chart or corporate roster. It was literally a popularity list based on who the public voluntarily follows. Yet Reuters felt compelled to inject DEI scolding into the mix, despite the fact that Reuters itself was founded by a man, is owned by men and critiques political parties led by … men. The self-awareness deficit is staggering.

Their summary of Canada’s top personalities accurately highlights Jordan Peterson’s global influence, but the accuracy doesn’t last long. When they mention Rebel News, they claim we have 1.1 million YouTube subscribers. In reality, we crossed that mark around 2017. Today we’re sitting near two million despite years of algorithmic throttling. For supposed “experts,” they couldn’t be bothered to check our channel.

Then comes the predictable swipe: “Rebel News was accused of spreading misinformation around the Covid-19 pandemic.” The accusation rings hollow now that nearly every “misinformation” topic from 2020 has turned into mainstream consensus: the harms of lockdowns, the failures of mandates, the catastrophic loss of public trust. That’s on governments, public-health bureaucracies, Pfizer — yes, Pfizer — and on legacy outlets like Reuters that attacked anyone who questioned them.

But here’s the part they really didn’t want to say out loud: according to their own data, Rebel News is Canada’s fifth-most-recognized news brand. Ahead of Radio-Canada. Ahead of TVA. And ahead of Global News — the flailing broadcaster trading at roughly a penny a share, with a total company valuation around $7 million.

Still, the larger point is this: despite the smears, despite the platform throttling, despite legacy media’s wishful thinking, Canadians know who we are, and they’re choosing us anyway. That fact came straight from Reuters and you can practically hear their teeth grinding as they admit it.

GUEST: Rebel News' Drea Humphrey, Syd Fizzard & The Universal Ostrich Farm family from Ezra's visit this past weekend.