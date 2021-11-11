Remembrance Day, when a country has clearly forgotten what it believes in

As you know, every November 11, every Remembrance Day, I read the same poem by Rudyard Kipling. It's called Tommy Atkins.

So many of Kipling's works are applicable if you attended or watched our Zoom civil rights townhall with Glenn Beck, you'll see he quoted one of Kipling's wonderful poems, The Gods of the Copybook Headings.

In those poems, you can see the germs of the same crises we face today.

What's different this year, maybe more than last year, is the viciousness had yet to come.

GUEST: David Menzies (@TheMenzoid on Twitter) is in Ottawa for Remembrance Day.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!