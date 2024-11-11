Amsterdam's antisemitic riots are a warning for the West

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the aftermath of a shocking evenst that had unfolded on Thursday: a brutal, targeted “Jew hunt” where mobs roamed the streets of Amsterdam, searching for Jews and attacking them.

This antisemitic riot, carried out primarily by foreign migrants, was coordinated, premeditated, and disturbingly efficient. With the presence of an Israeli soccer team in town, Jewish individuals were easily identifiable, making them vulnerable targets for the violent crowd. Alarming as it sounds, the police stood by without making a single arrest.

Israel had already mobilized several planes to evacuate its citizens from Amsterdam. The severity of the situation, as well as the international embarrassment it provoked, even prompted the Dutch King to address it.

Known for his restraint in political matters, he made a rare public statement, condemning the night’s events by drawing a painful comparison to the past: “We failed the Jewish community during World War II, and last night we failed again.”

Please help with our crowdfund to cover our travel to Amsterdam: