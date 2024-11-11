Amsterdam's antisemitic riots are a warning for the West

In the heart of Amsterdam, a violent eruption of antisemitic sentiment left the city reeling, revealing deep societal fissures that are increasingly global.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 11, 2024

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant ShowEzra discusses the aftermath of a shocking evenst that had unfolded on Thursday: a brutal, targeted “Jew hunt” where mobs roamed the streets of Amsterdam, searching for Jews and attacking them.

This antisemitic riot, carried out primarily by foreign migrants, was coordinated, premeditated, and disturbingly efficient. With the presence of an Israeli soccer team in town, Jewish individuals were easily identifiable, making them vulnerable targets for the violent crowd. Alarming as it sounds, the police stood by without making a single arrest.

Israel had already mobilized several planes to evacuate its citizens from Amsterdam. The severity of the situation, as well as the international embarrassment it provoked, even prompted the Dutch King to address it.

Known for his restraint in political matters, he made a rare public statement, condemning the night’s events by drawing a painful comparison to the past: “We failed the Jewish community during World War II, and last night we failed again.”

Latest News

Gaza-style Islamic terrorism has hit the streets of Amsterdam. On Thursday night, Islamic gangs roamed the city after a soccer match, mercilessly attacking those who looked Jewish. The violence was coordinated, with rioters transported by local drivers who refused to assist Jews. Ezra Levant and Efron Monsanto are on their way to report on this modern-day pogrom, and to investigate this chilling escalation of antisemitism. Please help us cover their airfare and hotel for this critical mission. (Thanks.)

  • Ron Voss
    commented 2024-11-11 21:56:12 -0500 Flag
    Countries that hate the Jews and others, infidels, later. I don’t like the feel of Amsterdam.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2024-11-11 21:20:02 -0500 Flag
    There are so many parallels between Kristallnacht and Thursday night’s pogrom. Both were started by people wanting to make an example of Jews. Both were organized but made to look spontaneous. Nazi doctrine and Islamist ideas have become so pervasive that many accept Palestinian “occupation” as absolute truth. People in Germany were convinced that the Jews were to blame for ALL their troubles. So both Nazis and Hamas supporters justified their riots as for a just cause. It’s all about ridding the planet of Jews. Lest we forget? Most of us have.
  • Dale Robinson
    commented 2024-11-11 21:17:17 -0500 Flag
    wow,,,i think we’ll be liberating the Dutch again…soon. im disguted by every Dutch you interviewed there. Canada needs to disown the Netherlands