Amsterdam's antisemitic riots are a warning for the West
In the heart of Amsterdam, a violent eruption of antisemitic sentiment left the city reeling, revealing deep societal fissures that are increasingly global.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses the aftermath of a shocking evenst that had unfolded on Thursday: a brutal, targeted “Jew hunt” where mobs roamed the streets of Amsterdam, searching for Jews and attacking them.
This antisemitic riot, carried out primarily by foreign migrants, was coordinated, premeditated, and disturbingly efficient. With the presence of an Israeli soccer team in town, Jewish individuals were easily identifiable, making them vulnerable targets for the violent crowd. Alarming as it sounds, the police stood by without making a single arrest.
Israel had already mobilized several planes to evacuate its citizens from Amsterdam. The severity of the situation, as well as the international embarrassment it provoked, even prompted the Dutch King to address it.
Known for his restraint in political matters, he made a rare public statement, condemning the night’s events by drawing a painful comparison to the past: “We failed the Jewish community during World War II, and last night we failed again.”
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-11 21:20:02 -0500 FlagThere are so many parallels between Kristallnacht and Thursday night’s pogrom. Both were started by people wanting to make an example of Jews. Both were organized but made to look spontaneous. Nazi doctrine and Islamist ideas have become so pervasive that many accept Palestinian “occupation” as absolute truth. People in Germany were convinced that the Jews were to blame for ALL their troubles. So both Nazis and Hamas supporters justified their riots as for a just cause. It’s all about ridding the planet of Jews. Lest we forget? Most of us have.
Dale Robinson commented 2024-11-11 21:17:17 -0500 Flagwow,,,i think we’ll be liberating the Dutch again…soon. im disguted by every Dutch you interviewed there. Canada needs to disown the Netherlands