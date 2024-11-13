Viva Frei breaks down aftermath of 'sweeping' Trump victory

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

We hope you had a chance to tune into our election night livestream. Boy, it was fun!

We sat down at 7 p.m. and didn't leave until 3:30 a.m. but it was riveting. It was a night of incremental gains hour by hour, ending, as you now know, with Donald Trump's sweep of all seven so-called battleground states and winning the popular vote, alongside Republican victories in the Senate and Congress also.

As a Canadian, it's great to feel like the world is backing away from a precipice.

There's a good chance that America will be made great again, and a rising tide lifts all boats, which is especially good for a country as lucky as we are to be so integrated with the United States economically, geographically, linguistically, and culturally.

America doing well will redound to our benefit as well. For example, we talked with Barbara Kay about what it means that Donald Trump has basically called an end to transgenderism in sports. That will have an effect in Canada too, since so many Canadian sports teams go to the U.S. for international tours.

Tonight, we want to have a good debrief with one of our close friends who we talked with on election night: David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei. Originally from Montreal, Canada, he's now based in the freest state in America: Florida. We're delighted to have him join us for a rousing discussion today.

GUEST: Viva Frei, lawyer and political content creator.