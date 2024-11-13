Viva Frei breaks down aftermath of 'sweeping' Trump victory
Spirits have been high since Donald Trump's victory. But what will it mean on the ground? Who are his appointees? And what does it mean for Canada? Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, a feature conversation with our friend Viva Frei about what the future holds.
We hope you had a chance to tune into our election night livestream. Boy, it was fun!
We sat down at 7 p.m. and didn't leave until 3:30 a.m. but it was riveting. It was a night of incremental gains hour by hour, ending, as you now know, with Donald Trump's sweep of all seven so-called battleground states and winning the popular vote, alongside Republican victories in the Senate and Congress also.
As a Canadian, it's great to feel like the world is backing away from a precipice.
There's a good chance that America will be made great again, and a rising tide lifts all boats, which is especially good for a country as lucky as we are to be so integrated with the United States economically, geographically, linguistically, and culturally.
America doing well will redound to our benefit as well. For example, we talked with Barbara Kay about what it means that Donald Trump has basically called an end to transgenderism in sports. That will have an effect in Canada too, since so many Canadian sports teams go to the U.S. for international tours.
Tonight, we want to have a good debrief with one of our close friends who we talked with on election night: David Freiheit, also known as Viva Frei. Originally from Montreal, Canada, he's now based in the freest state in America: Florida. We're delighted to have him join us for a rousing discussion today.
GUEST: Viva Frei, lawyer and political content creator.
Bruce Atchison commented 2024-11-13 20:53:19 -0500 FlagWhat an intriguing analysis of the American election. As for Trudeau, he’s a two-faced prig who will praise Trump to his face but slag him when his back is turned. The turd did that before and he’s sure to do that again. Our next election can’t come too soon for me.
Lillian Kelly commented 2024-11-13 20:36:46 -0500 FlagWhat is really relevant about this? Them calling Trump Hitler is relevant. However I am much more interested is what is meaninful and relavent about Trump’s being the new president. I care about his plans etc.