Carney's buzzword economics proves he doesn’t have a clue
Carney overuses phrases common at the World Economic Forum, the UN, or the Bank of England, but never heard from actual business owners.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tables a provocative question: Does Mark Carney actually understand economics?
It seems absurd to suggest someone with multiple degrees from Harvard and Oxford, a resume that includes Goldman Sachs, the Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England, lacks economic knowledge. Perhaps the problem isn't a lack of theory, but a lack of practice.
Carney appears to be a theoretician—a "voyeur" offering opinions from the outside—who has never actually built an economy, run a business, or participated in capitalism as an entrepreneur. He has never been "in the arena."
His language offers a clue. Carney overuses corporate-speak like "catalyze the industry" and "generational investments"—phrases common at the World Economic Forum, the UN, or the Bank of England, but never heard from actual business owners.
Real businessmen talk about tangible issues:
- "Taxes are too high."
- "There’s too much paperwork."
- "It’s hard to compete with online retailers."
- "Crime is forcing us to close some of our locations."
- "China is dumping cheap goods in our market below cost."
Carney, in contrast, invents political concepts and passes them off as economics. His public statements often promote ideology disguised as policy.
For example, he touts concepts that offer no clear economic upside for a company, such as spending extra to reduce carbon or engaging in agreements that essentially give Indigenous bands veto power over businesses.
Real companies don't willingly increase costs unless incentivized by government programs, and the real-world results are damning:
- The focus on small, ideologically friendly markets is not working and appears to be a deliberate distraction from the failure to secure a U.S. trade deal.
- Carney's "major projects office" proposal mirrors failed socialist central planning, creating an opaque bureaucracy fundamentally opposed to the free market.
- Carney seems to spend half his time on international travel, a habit from his days with the UN and WEF. He prefers "adventure" abroad to tackling Canada’s domestic crises.
Despite his credentials, a worrying question remains: Is our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, actually worse at building the Canadian economy than his predecessor?
COMMENTS
-
Matt Abrahams commented 2025-11-21 21:39:42 -0500Ezra, stop playing clips of that insufferable buffoon. He is more infuriating to listen to than Trudeau!
-
Lance Humphries commented 2025-11-21 21:32:28 -0500 FlagNot well sourced this time Ez! I read Carney said he’d spend 2 Trillion of CPP in the UAE to get a pittance back. It’s the only way Liberals know how to do deals at all, is to buy them!
The F-35 has huge issues. There’s 10,000 sitting on the tarmac waiting for parts. Only half are useable at any given time. They have no lightening protection so they can’t fly if it looks like rain. Our contract only calls for 8, and the rest voluntary. I think it’s good to have some for specific missions.
The current Gripen is not that old, no more than the F-35. It’s built to be upgradable. It costs WAAYYY less to buy and to fly!! It can use any munitions out there – European, US, their own etc. It’s not proprietary like the F-35, hence their willingness to build factories here and teach our guys maintenance.
I’d buy maybe 20 F-35 and 20 Gripens in the short term, and both have 6th gen’s not far off. So by the time we get those, the Gen 6 should be coming available.
-
Jane Vandervliet commented 2025-11-21 20:15:23 -0500 FlagCarney talks gobble de hook. I haven’t a clue what he is on about.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-11-21 19:08:32 -0500Marx Carnage is blinded by his socialist idealism. The world doesn’t work like he thinks it does. Conservatism realizes that free markets and minimal government regulations is the optimal situation for boosting economies and citizen living standards. Let’s hope and pray hard that Liberal boomers will sour on Carney.