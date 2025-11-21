Carney's buzzword economics proves he doesn’t have a clue

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra tables a provocative question: Does Mark Carney actually understand economics?

It seems absurd to suggest someone with multiple degrees from Harvard and Oxford, a resume that includes Goldman Sachs, the Bank of Canada, and the Bank of England, lacks economic knowledge. Perhaps the problem isn't a lack of theory, but a lack of practice.

Carney appears to be a theoretician—a "voyeur" offering opinions from the outside—who has never actually built an economy, run a business, or participated in capitalism as an entrepreneur. He has never been "in the arena."

His language offers a clue. Carney overuses corporate-speak like "catalyze the industry" and "generational investments"—phrases common at the World Economic Forum, the UN, or the Bank of England, but never heard from actual business owners.

Real businessmen talk about tangible issues:

"Taxes are too high."

"There’s too much paperwork."

"It’s hard to compete with online retailers."

"Crime is forcing us to close some of our locations."

"China is dumping cheap goods in our market below cost."

Carney, in contrast, invents political concepts and passes them off as economics. His public statements often promote ideology disguised as policy.

For example, he touts concepts that offer no clear economic upside for a company, such as spending extra to reduce carbon or engaging in agreements that essentially give Indigenous bands veto power over businesses.

Real companies don't willingly increase costs unless incentivized by government programs, and the real-world results are damning:

The focus on small, ideologically friendly markets is not working and appears to be a deliberate distraction from the failure to secure a U.S. trade deal.

Carney's "major projects office" proposal mirrors failed socialist central planning, creating an opaque bureaucracy fundamentally opposed to the free market.

Carney seems to spend half his time on international travel, a habit from his days with the UN and WEF. He prefers "adventure" abroad to tackling Canada’s domestic crises.

Despite his credentials, a worrying question remains: Is our Prime Minister, Mark Carney, actually worse at building the Canadian economy than his predecessor?