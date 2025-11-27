Will an oil pipeline actually be built under Liberal PM Mark Carney?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Alberta’s political class is celebrating the province’s new memorandum of understanding with Ottawa, casting it as the long-awaited opening to finally move a million barrels a day to the West Coast. But for anyone who’s watched this movie before, caution feels more sensible than champagne.

The deal hinges on private investment, and so far, no private partner exists. That’s hardly surprising in a country where carbon taxes climb, regulations multiply and companies increasingly choose the United States or even less stable jurisdictions over Canada. Just look at Nutrien: instead of exporting through B.C., it’s building a port in Washington State. That says everything.

The biggest sticking point remains trust. Alberta is being asked to hike industrial carbon taxes by April 2026 in exchange for a pipeline that might not materialize until 2040. That’s a massive upfront concession to a federal government led by Mark Carney, a man who spent more than a decade pushing global “net-zero” financial pressure on oil and gas. Has he truly changed his tune?

There’s no question Premier Danielle Smith has secured more than her predecessor ever could. But this is only a promise of a promise. For Alberta’s sake, healthy skepticism isn’t cynicism — it’s survival.

GUEST: Rebel News' Australian reporter, Avi Yemini on his latest reporting from Down Under.

