The war for truth: In the studio with Alex Jones

Austin, Texas, is a unique city in the United States. It’s also the base of one of the most polarizing figures in modern media: Alex Jones.

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses how he took the opportunity to visit InfoWars and interview Jones, a man often dismissed as a conspiracy theorist, but whose words have, on occasion, turned out to be alarmingly accurate.

Jones’s career has been a rollercoaster of controversy. One of his most infamous moments came when he falsely claimed that the Sandy Hook school shooting was staged. Though he later retracted his statements and apologized, families of the victims successfully sued him, leading to a astonishing $1.5 billion defamation judgment.

To put that in perspective, when Libya's government was held accountable for the Lockerbie bombing, reparations were $10 million per family. Jones was ordered to pay $50 million per family, even though he didn’t physically harm anyone — he simply talked.

Despite this, Jones's role in exposing certain hidden truths remains significant. His early reporting on Bohemian Grove, a secluded retreat for billionaires with occult-like rituals, raised eyebrows across the world.

At the time, people dismissed his claims as outlandish, but Jones provided video evidence that was impossible to ignore. His ability to question the establishment has earned him a loyal following and a place in the citizen journalism movement.

During Ezra's interview with Jones, they discussed a range of topics, from concerns about the upcoming election to the unhinged assassination attempts on Donald Trump.

There are two ways to be wrong: believing too much or believing too little. If you had to choose between the two, it would be better to be an "omni-skeptic" like Jones — someone who questions everything — than someone too gullible to challenge anything.

Jones's story is an incredible one. The fact that pretty much all major social media platforms banned him on the same day should serve as a wake-up call.

Whether you agree with him or not, the coordinated effort to silence him shows that the establishment fears his reach. We need more people like Jones, willing to take risks in the pursuit of truth — even if that truth is uncomfortable.