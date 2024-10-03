Andrew Lawton credits journalism for his Conservative run

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with True North's Andrew Lawton, who made the exciting yet dangerous jump from journalism to politics.

Lawton says leveraging his journalism experience, specifically his ability to ask the right questions, is a "very necessary" skill set to have as an elected official.

"It's not where I say that I'm an expert on every issue, but I pride myself on being able to know who the experts are to really get to the bottom of it, to root out the best," he said.

"Pierre Poilievre is recruiting an excellent team of people," said Levant. "I should clarify, I've not been recruited or anything," replied Lawton, "but I do think Pierre Poilievre is attracting some very top tier talent."

Justin Trudeau is "a radical authoritarian. He's the opposite of liberal, very illiberal," Pierre Poilievre tells True North's Andrew Lawton.



Poilievre says his "common sense" approach will attract former Liberal voters. pic.twitter.com/1uW3Nkz9UQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) December 18, 2023

The journalist and former Ontario Progressive Conservative candidate says Conservative leadership differentiates itself from the past decade.

"Unlike in the past, where conservative leaders have really shied away from anyone who has said anything and done anything... it's going to be a really strong bench when the conservatives form government next election." Lawton said.

It's important to not let the mainstream media set the agenda or veto candidates, who are, for example, sympathetic of the Freedom Convoy or skeptical of vaccine mandates, the commentator added.