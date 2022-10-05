OPEC+ is cutting oil production, and the Biden White House is panicking

  • October 05, 2022
  • News Analysis
GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

The Democrats are about to be mugged by the consequences of their anti-oilsands agenda right before the mid-term elections as gas prices are set to spike as a result of the dictator-laden oil cabal's newly announced production cut.

The organization of petroleum-producing countries, including the likes of Venezuela, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, made the announcement to curb production by 2 million barrels per day to artificially inflate world oil prices at a meeting in Vienna on Wednesday.

According to CNN, the unwatchable noise in the background at the airport that normally works overtime to carry water for the Democrats, is reporting that the Biden Whitehouse is frantic over the news, calling the move "hostile."

The Biden admin has been using the American strategic reserve of oil - meant for extreme emergencies like war and natural disasters- as a campaign tool in the midterm elections to drive the cost of gas to the consumer down, temporarily preventing Americans from experiencing the full extent of Biden's inflationary green policies.

But, even the political dumping of the strategic reserve cannot save the Democrats from the brutal assault of reality when prices spike as voters head to the polls in five short weeks.

Today, the Biden admin is pleading with the world's dictators, human rights abusers and oligarchs to sell them more oil. They are begging for the opportunity to line the pockets of their enemies with American money. It would be pathetic if it weren't so damaging to peace and order.

It's almost as though, as the first order of business upon assuming office, Biden should not have cancelled the 830,000 barrels/day Keystone XL pipeline project from peaceful Alberta in an effort to appease the far-left green wing of the party.

And where is Trudeau today? Not on the phone to Washington saying Alberta can help.

The world needs more Alberta. But Alberta needs far less Ottawa and Washington.

Joining me on the show today is Kian Simone, Rebel News Head of Documentaries to discuss his new feature, Ungovernable: Alberta's Quest for Independence.

For tickets and show times, check out AlbertaDocumentary.com. But hurry, there are only three shows and they are going fast.

Canada News Analysis
