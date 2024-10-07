One year after the Jewish 9/11, where does Canada stand on Hamas?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the one year anniversary of Hamas terror in Israel has been marked by rising support for the Islamist group in Canada.

On October 7, 2023 armed terrorists broke through security fencing and went on a murderous rampage against unsuspecting rave-goers. Hundreds were executed in cold blood — some were raped and taken hostage — others burned alive inside their homes in nearby communities. The indiscriminate massacre targeted men, women, and even children.

Many were horrified by what they saw, much of which was beamed across the world on social media.

Meanwhile, Canada is sending mixed messaging on the barbaric slaughter of innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists. Its Jewish diaspora has seen an unprecedented rise in antisemitism since that ill-fated day.

Surprisingly, condemnation of the attacks was not universal.

A new Leger poll revealed younger, left-wing Canadians are more likely to support the terror group. Older, right-of-centre Canadians favour Israel.

One in 10 Canadians had a positive view of Hamas, according to the poll. That includes one in five Canadians between the ages of 18 and 24.

Pro-Hamas hate marches have become a weekly occurrence in many Canadian cities and other parts of the Western world, drawing crowds of foreign nationals, college students, and left-wing extremists who argue the massacre was entirely justified.

Law enforcement remains unphased by the genocidal chants or calls for violence against the Jews, while the mainstream media has been reluctant to call them out.

Rebel News Published, Ezra Levant, reflects on the past year. He discusses how global powers and local governments are enabling terrorism, the impact of pro-Hamas propaganda on community violence, and solutions to reclaim safety and integrity in our country.

GUEST: Tracey Wilson of the CCFR speaks on her recent work exposing the Trudeau government's gun grab.