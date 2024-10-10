Racist censor from Toronto Star receives free speech award

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a leading cancel culture censor wins a free speech prize. Orwell wouldn’t believe it himself.

Toronto Star columnist Shree Paradkar received an award for advancing freedom of expression. Funny enough, we’ve never seen her do anything to promote free speech.

Paradkar received a nomination for the 2024 Ken Filkow Prize for mentoring reporters from minority communities.

"Her active and committed support of young journalists of colour is fundamental to expanding free expression for those who are often excluded from the means to articulate marginalized experiences of an unequal society," PEN Canada said in a statement.

Got it. It’s not about free speech. Full on DEI redefinition of words.

The organization noted that Paradkar has received death threats and harassment due to her work. Really? Has she been arrested? Jailed? Attacked — by police or by Antifa? What a laugh.

So, who is Shree Paradkar — she strictly reports on racism. Not on actual racism — she goes on frequent anti-white and anti-Canadian rants.

She infamously said: "Giving Maxime Bernier a platform legitimizes his dangerous ideas." Yeah, give this woman a free speech award.



She also said: "If it’s a given that to be an essential pillar of democracy, #freespeech needs reasonable restraints, all debate occurs within the macro possibilities that reside in that one word: reasonable. What is reasonable?"

Bills C-63, C-18, C-11, QCJO, arrests of Rebel News reporters, getting banned from covering debates — not a peep from the columnist. What a deep embarrassment to actual advocates of democracy.

