Ezra nearly dragged from London court in Tommy trial chaos

A BBC reporter’s complaint and hostile court turned our coverage of Tommy Robinson’s trial into a courtroom ordeal.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 14, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra recounts his trip to London to cover Tommy Robinson’s trial — and how he unexpectedly became part of the story himself.

Ezra was live-tweeting proceedings from the courtroom, posting real-time updates to X, where his coverage quickly amassed millions of views. But the attention apparently unsettled the usual suspects in the legacy media establishment.

A BBC reporter tattled to the judge about his reporting. “Can you imagine a journalist turning in another journalist to try to silence him?” Ezra noted. The judge halted the trial, summoned Levant into the courtroom and questioned his credentials.

Ezra explained he was accredited with Canada’s Independent Press Gallery and had reported from British courts for years. Nonetheless, the judge initially banned him from live-tweeting until proof of credentials was provided. After Ezra supplied documentation overnight, the judge relented, but warned him “not to be so mean to the police and prosecutors” in his posts.

The next day, things escalated again. Court clerks ordered Ezra back to the public gallery, even though the judge had allowed him to sit with other journalists. When he resisted, a security guard stepped in and physically tried to pull him out of the courtroom!

Ezra backed down to avoid arrest, calling the ordeal “absolute madness.” His posts from the two-day trial reached nearly 15 million views — more than all of the regime journalists combined.

Please donate to support our independent reporting of Tommy Robinson!

Sending our team to London isn’t cheap. Flights, accommodation, gear, and logistics are only possible thanks to crowdfunding from viewers like you. We don’t take a cent from government funding — we rely entirely on our audience to keep real journalism alive. Please chip in a donation, not just to support our reporters but to ensure the truth from London gets out to the world.

  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2025-10-14 20:08:07 -0400 Flag
    There is no such thing as a “BBC journalist”. They are all propagandists, like all the so-called CBC journalists.