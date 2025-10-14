Ezra nearly dragged from London court in Tommy trial chaos

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra recounts his trip to London to cover Tommy Robinson’s trial — and how he unexpectedly became part of the story himself.

Ezra was live-tweeting proceedings from the courtroom, posting real-time updates to X, where his coverage quickly amassed millions of views. But the attention apparently unsettled the usual suspects in the legacy media establishment.

Thanks Tommy. And thanks Wendell.



I have covered a dozen or more trials in the UK and my coverage has cumulatively been seen by tens of millions of people — 8.5 million yesterday alone.



My live-tweeting style gives much more information than traditional reporting in the form of… https://t.co/RuBjs88jZL pic.twitter.com/xClrkWRq7N — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 14, 2025

A BBC reporter tattled to the judge about his reporting. “Can you imagine a journalist turning in another journalist to try to silence him?” Ezra noted. The judge halted the trial, summoned Levant into the courtroom and questioned his credentials.

Ezra explained he was accredited with Canada’s Independent Press Gallery and had reported from British courts for years. Nonetheless, the judge initially banned him from live-tweeting until proof of credentials was provided. After Ezra supplied documentation overnight, the judge relented, but warned him “not to be so mean to the police and prosecutors” in his posts.

🚨@EzraLevant covers @TRobinsonNewEra's unprecedented trial under Terrorism Act



Tommy is being charged under the U.K.'s Terrorism Act for allegedly failing to provide authorities with the Pin to unlock his mobile phone during a 'counter-terrorism examination'.



Rebel News… pic.twitter.com/gmC113qlXh — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2025

The next day, things escalated again. Court clerks ordered Ezra back to the public gallery, even though the judge had allowed him to sit with other journalists. When he resisted, a security guard stepped in and physically tried to pull him out of the courtroom!

Ezra backed down to avoid arrest, calling the ordeal “absolute madness.” His posts from the two-day trial reached nearly 15 million views — more than all of the regime journalists combined.