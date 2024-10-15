The modern left are 'in cahoots' with radical Islam

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a long form interview with author Brendan O'Neill on his new book, After the Pogrom.

O'Neill, the chief political writer for Spiked Online, stems from a left wing background. But unlike the left of today, it is vehemently anti-state, pro-freedom, and pro-enlightenment. "The left now is rapidly crazy and insane and anti enlightenment, illiberal and so on," he told Rebel News.

The magazine has criticized the modern left, and what it has morphed into in recent years, especially the last 12 months. It has really been a hotbed for rabid antisemitism.

"One of the chapters in my book is called The Unholy Alliance, and it's about the Islamo-left, which is a phrase that was born in France, but it's now used quite widely across Europe," O'Neill said. "It really describes a left that has got into bed with radical Islam."

In 1994, the Socialist Workers Party made the argument that the left could align with radical Islamists in the fight against imperialism. Specifically, in the fight against Israel.

"Since then, what started off as a cautious alliance between the left and radical Islamists has become all out bed hopping," O'Neill said. "These two movements are in cahoots [and are] very, very closely connected," he contends.

Jeremy Corbyn, the former leader of the Labor Party, infamously referred to Hamas as his friends. "We've seen people on the streets of Europe, leftists on the streets of Europe, chanting, we are all Hezbollah," the chief political writer said.

O'Neill contends the modern Left is quick to denounce any criticism of radical Islam as "Islamophobia". He said: "They share in common is this burning hostility towards modern society, towards enlightened society, and to the West more broadly."

"They have this loathing for Western society, Western civilization and Western values."