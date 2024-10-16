Trudeau 'alters reality' on foreign interference

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a longform discussion with historian and documentary film maker, John Robson on Prime Minister Trudeau's testimony at the Foreign Interference Commission.

It's clear that at least some people in power were made aware of attempts to subvert our democracy, and the main villain here is Communist China. Key government officials chose silence over informing Canadians of the very real threat posed by foreign actors.

Tabled at the Commission Wednesday includes three secretive security memos. One, in December 2019, was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) but never followed up on. The following December, another memo was discussed but not actioned. A third memo was never finalized or sent to the PMO.

"If none of these reached you, should this have happened earlier? And are you troubled that it didn't?" asked Commission Counsel. "My position has always been that providing more briefings to parliamentarians is a good thing," he replied.

Robson told Rebel News: "You know, I don't want to call Trudeau a stupid man because I don't think he is -- he's not a serious man."

"We learned in past meetings of this inquiry that staff would read him notes like a bedtime story," Robson continued. "He just didn't care enough, and they treated him like a child that way."

The prime minister doubled down Wednesday on changing the channel, showing Canadians he's nothing more than a charlatan.

When asked specific questions on why he didn't see security briefings, he started with a five minute story about how you're told not to leave documents lying around on Parliament Hill.

"There's no other way to say it -- he's [Trudeau] a bullsh***er," said Robson.