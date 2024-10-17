Are Israeli troops fighting UN peacekeepers in Lebanon?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, another Islamic extremist group is gearing up for an attack on Israel, and the Jewish state isn't taking any chances.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), an extremist group barred from neighbouring Jordan after a brutal civil war, has occupied southern Lebanon as a base from which to attack Israel. Naturally, Israel invaded Lebanon to shut down the PLO base camps, and, unsurprisingly, the world clucked their disapproval.

Israel and Lebanon have been at war on and off for decades, dating back to 1948, when the former declared its independence.

Meanwhile, the United Nations has told Israel to leave, committing peacekeepers to the region as a buffer between the terrorist group and Israel. But, of course, the terrorist group is a violent group. They're not going to negotiate away what is in their nature.

The UN promptly called upon Israel to cease its military action within Lebanon, and withdraw forthwith its forces from the territory. Even that wording acknowledges the Jewish state wasn't targeting the Lebanese government. It was shooting at the terrorists who threaten it's sovereignty.

The peacekeeping force, to be composed of personnel drawn from member states, lacks the gumption to effectively keep peace in the region. What could they do? Were they going to really hunt down terrorists? It wasn't really in their mandate.

It is in the nature of the UN to pull its peacekeepers when things go sideways. When war is imminent, the peacekeepers always do leave.

The UN is not there to take bullets -- they're involved to save face.

Israel told the Lebanese army to move out of the way before conducting it's military campaign.

They have no interest in claiming southern Lebanon for its own, but to eradicate Islamist militants after the October 7 massacre left 1,200 Israelis dead.

Extremist Muslims have attacked Jews for centuries. And the Jewish state won't risk being on the defensive again.