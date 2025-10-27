Trump steals the show at ASEAN as Carney fumbles abroad
Donald Trump and Mark Carney both turned up in Malaysia ... but only one of them left with real results.
Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses how U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney fared in Malaysia. While Carney was mumbling through another jargon-heavy speech at the ASEAN summit, Trump was busy sealing trade and peace deals that actually mattered. The contrast couldn’t have been clearer — one leader all talk, the other all action.
It's like when Doug Ford kept attacking Pierre Poilievre during the election.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 27, 2025
And now he keeps taunting the U.S. president during negotiations.
He knows exactly what he's doing in both cases. https://t.co/S1kMTSSoJH
Carney, who left Canada in the middle of a diplomatic mess with Washington, showed up in Malaysia to deliver a five-minute snoozer about “rules-based order” and “clean energy superpower” ambitions. It was the same hollow script Canadians have heard for months: lofty promises about military spending, vague nods to green tech and a boast about a supposed trade deal with the Philippines that, in reality, doesn’t exist.
Even Carney’s supposed big ideas were backwards. He bragged about Canada’s “energy strength” while his government blocks pipelines and LNG terminals. And when it came time to talk specifics, he offered only buzzwords: AI, cyber, digital transformation ... empty phrases to fill a void where leadership should be.
Carney went from the only person who could deal with Trump, to the only person Trump won't deal with. https://t.co/1JGXt48AfR— Mr. Bill K. 🇨🇦 (@KieserBill) October 27, 2025
Then came Trump. In the same country, he unveiled a tangible trade deal with Malaysia, securing American access to critical minerals and LNG worth billions, plus a new peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Whatever one thinks of Trump, results speak louder than platitudes.
While Carney looked like a bureaucrat hiding from his own crises, Trump walked away reshaping the region’s economic and strategic balance. One man spoke in abstractions; the other delivered outcomes. The difference wasn’t just in tone, it was in reality.
COMMENTS
-
Michael Guillery commented 2025-10-28 00:26:04 -0400 FlagSo, rather than using the powers entrusted to them for the benefit of Canadians, they’ve turned us into ‘hostages’ of their agenda. Is there any way Canadians can be set free to enjoy their wealth of natural resources, which can benefit many countries who’ve asked to trade with us?
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-10-27 21:35:13 -0400Mr. Atchison, you are indeed the Prince of Pith. Well done. :-)
-
Ian MacDougall commented 2025-10-27 21:29:32 -0400 FlagIs there any way Carney and Ford can be charged with Treason? A lot of the things they are doing are impacting Canadians in a very negative way. It seems like everything is being done on purpose, with purpose. And with the ‘you’ he used twice. He says that we have the money to let ‘you’ come and develop our minerals. Okay, Ezra, listen up. You go to a protest anywhere you have to secure your glasses with a rubber band like the sports guys. You never know when you’re going to be in a scrum. Thank you.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-27 21:28:07 -0400 FlagThe large crowd, verses the naysayers, proves that autonomy is possible in Alberta.
I should mention too, for the humour-impaired, that my previous comment is a spoof on Carney blarney.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-10-27 21:26:13 -0400 FlagNothing like emphasizing the need for bilateral talks to initiate catilization of relevant discussions for the maximization of inclusive talks regarding the arrangement of further dialogue for the emphasization of core values applicable to the current global economic situation without exacerbation of dialectic tensions between stakeholder nations endeavouring to create fertile economic cross-politicization with the aim to further discussions.
-
Paul Scofield commented 2025-10-27 21:18:26 -0400 FlagListening to the PM go on (and on) reminds me of some of the corporate “Service Excellence” management fad buzzwords our CEO used to throw around back in the utility business in the late 80s. That continued for years until some brave soul at an annual shareholders meeting referred to the linguistic jump-roping as “Service Excrement.” The place roared with laughter. After than, way less, pointless blather belched forth from the Corporate CEO.
Speaking of someone who would be good calling a spade a spade on this kind of nonsense, Pierre Poilievre seems to be awfully quite these days.
-
Jeff Campbell commented 2025-10-27 21:10:36 -0400I coached a woman’s ball team for 2 games and had enough common sense to step aside and let someone else more qualified to take the reins .I think Carney should do the same ,I don’t think his head is in the game to accomplish all his ideas and promises.
-