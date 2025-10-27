Trump steals the show at ASEAN as Carney fumbles abroad

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discusses how U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian PM Mark Carney fared in Malaysia. While Carney was mumbling through another jargon-heavy speech at the ASEAN summit, Trump was busy sealing trade and peace deals that actually mattered. The contrast couldn’t have been clearer — one leader all talk, the other all action.

It's like when Doug Ford kept attacking Pierre Poilievre during the election.



And now he keeps taunting the U.S. president during negotiations.



He knows exactly what he's doing in both cases. https://t.co/S1kMTSSoJH — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 27, 2025

Carney, who left Canada in the middle of a diplomatic mess with Washington, showed up in Malaysia to deliver a five-minute snoozer about “rules-based order” and “clean energy superpower” ambitions. It was the same hollow script Canadians have heard for months: lofty promises about military spending, vague nods to green tech and a boast about a supposed trade deal with the Philippines that, in reality, doesn’t exist.

Even Carney’s supposed big ideas were backwards. He bragged about Canada’s “energy strength” while his government blocks pipelines and LNG terminals. And when it came time to talk specifics, he offered only buzzwords: AI, cyber, digital transformation ... empty phrases to fill a void where leadership should be.

Carney went from the only person who could deal with Trump, to the only person Trump won't deal with. https://t.co/1JGXt48AfR — Mr. Bill K. 🇨🇦 (@KieserBill) October 27, 2025

Then came Trump. In the same country, he unveiled a tangible trade deal with Malaysia, securing American access to critical minerals and LNG worth billions, plus a new peace agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. Whatever one thinks of Trump, results speak louder than platitudes.

While Carney looked like a bureaucrat hiding from his own crises, Trump walked away reshaping the region’s economic and strategic balance. One man spoke in abstractions; the other delivered outcomes. The difference wasn’t just in tone, it was in reality.