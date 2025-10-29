A new massacre in an old genocide — but Canada’s foreign minister won’t even say who did it!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra draws attention to the shocking situation where over 2,000 civilians were butchered in Sudan’s El Fasher.

The massacre was so gruesome it could be seen from space. Satellite images revealed the red sands ... literal pools of blood marking where families were slaughtered. Even The Telegraph of London published evidence showing the ground turned crimson after paramilitary rebels, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), swept through the region.

But if you relied on Canada’s Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, you’d never know who committed these horrors.

“Canada is horrified by the attacks in El Fasher,” she posted on X, adding that Canada “urges all parties to uphold international law.” Not a single mention of the RSF. Not a whisper about the ethnic cleansing, or that the killers are the same Arab militias who led the Darfur genocide 20 years ago. Just vague platitudes about “all parties” and a reminder that Canadian taxpayers have already sent tens of millions in “assistance.”

Canada is horrified by the attacks in El Fasher and condemns the reported mass killing of over 2,000 civilians. We urge all parties to uphold international law, protect civilians, and allow the unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid immediately. Canada will continue to support the… — Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) October 28, 2025

It’s the kind of statement that says nothing, and means even less.

The RSF’s crimes aren’t hidden. The group, made up largely of Arab militias known as the Janjaweed, has been accused of massacring black African groups to seize their land. In city after city, they’ve left mass graves of women, children and the elderly. They even brag about it online, posting images too disturbing to describe.

And yet, Canada’s foreign minister can’t bring herself to name them.

Imagine if this had happened anywhere else. If it were Israel accused, even falsely, Anand and her colleagues would be tripping over themselves to denounce it. There would be sanctions, speeches, press releases and “urgent” UN resolutions. But when the murderers are Arab militias and the victims are black Africans? Silence.

Why? Because in Ottawa, and across much of the Western political class, moral outrage isn’t distributed equally. The rules change depending on who’s holding the gun.

GUEST: Jack Hadfield gives his analysis on the abhorrent Afghan migrant stabber and where the UK goes from here.