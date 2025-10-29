A new massacre in an old genocide — but Canada’s foreign minister won’t even say who did it!

Thousands of Sudanese massacred, their blood staining the desert sands. Yet Canada’s Foreign Minister couldn’t bring herself to name the perpetrators — because it seems outrage only counts when the accused is Israel.

Ezra Levant
  |   October 29, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra draws attention to the shocking situation where over 2,000 civilians were butchered in Sudan’s El Fasher.

The massacre was so gruesome it could be seen from space. Satellite images revealed the red sands ... literal pools of blood marking where families were slaughtered. Even The Telegraph of London published evidence showing the ground turned crimson after paramilitary rebels, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), swept through the region.

But if you relied on Canada’s Foreign Minister, Anita Anand, you’d never know who committed these horrors.

“Canada is horrified by the attacks in El Fasher,” she posted on X, adding that Canada “urges all parties to uphold international law.” Not a single mention of the RSF. Not a whisper about the ethnic cleansing, or that the killers are the same Arab militias who led the Darfur genocide 20 years ago. Just vague platitudes about “all parties” and a reminder that Canadian taxpayers have already sent tens of millions in “assistance.”

It’s the kind of statement that says nothing, and means even less.

The RSF’s crimes aren’t hidden. The group, made up largely of Arab militias known as the Janjaweed, has been accused of massacring black African groups to seize their land. In city after city, they’ve left mass graves of women, children and the elderly. They even brag about it online, posting images too disturbing to describe.

And yet, Canada’s foreign minister can’t bring herself to name them.

Imagine if this had happened anywhere else. If it were Israel accused, even falsely, Anand and her colleagues would be tripping over themselves to denounce it. There would be sanctions, speeches, press releases and “urgent” UN resolutions. But when the murderers are Arab militias and the victims are black Africans? Silence.

Why? Because in Ottawa, and across much of the Western political class, moral outrage isn’t distributed equally. The rules change depending on who’s holding the gun.

GUEST: Jack Hadfield gives his analysis on the abhorrent Afghan migrant stabber and where the UK goes from here.

  • Wayne Currie
    commented 2025-10-29 23:32:37 -0400
    If Jews are supposed to “have lied about their revelation”, surely Muhammad would have had a copy of the original “correct” revelation. But he never produced it. Another form of blood libel.
  • Peter Wrenshall
    commented 2025-10-29 22:04:36 -0400
    The Muslim mass migrants to the UK and Ireland are not really migrants. They are conquerors, and they see themselves as such.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-29 21:09:01 -0400 Flag
    When will people realize that Islam is ALWAYS at war with the world and even itself? Like Ishmael, its hand is against every one. And yes, I’ve read the Quran. Jihadis are serious about their faith, misplaced though it is.Good thing I’m a Christian. Were I a Muslim, I’d be a jihadi. That’s how serious I am about my faith.
  • Matt Abrahams
    commented 2025-10-29 21:07:35 -0400 Flag
    Ezra, your grammar is deplorable. ‘Ask’ is a verb, not a noun. You don’t say ’that’s your ask’, you say ’that’s your request’.