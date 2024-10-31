SHOCKER: Government is the number one generator of fake news

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, what do three big news stories have in common? That government is the number one generator of fake news.

U.S. Presidential Candidate Donald Trump first coined the word to describe the mainstream media. The establishment seemed to always twist his words, describing anything contrary to their official narrative as "fake news."

The entire censorship industry is built on fact checking and denouncing those who go against that narrative. Debate is never tolerated and the government will never admit defeat. If you look at the built-in Fact Checkers on YouTube, they will take your content down and demonetize every dissenter.

We see that in Canada right now through Bill C-63, which punishes "hate" with life imprisonment.

Notably, a special interlocutor wants to punish "Residential School denialism" by amending the Criminal Code. To date, ground-penetrating radar has yet to uncover human remains at former residential schools. They also banned investigators and drones from all areas of interest.

Across the Atlantic, independent reporter Tommy Robinson was jailed for nine months after filming a migrant teen, who claimed to have been bullied. The judge ruled against him, and once again proved that nothing good happens from government being the arbiter of truth.

Finally, three children were killed and eight more injured following a brutal mass casualty event in the London neighbourhood of Southgate. The accused was identified by media as a "Christian" and "son of refugees from Rwanda." But it turns out he was Muslim, despite repeated attempts by media to shield the truth. At the time, he was making the deadly substance ricin using an Al Qaeda manual.