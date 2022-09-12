Pierre Poilievre wins the Conservative Party leadership race, and the battle is on

This weekend, the Conservative Party of Canada had their leadership race. In about a month, the United Conservative Party of Alberta will conclude their leadership contest, too. Both of which came about in large part because of the trucker convoy.

The convoy was aimed at the mandates, the lockdowns and the other civil liberties abuses our country was put through. Now, in most cases, it was left-of-centre politicians and bureaucrats, unelected health bosses who imposed those. So it's ironic, in a way, that opposition leader Erin O'Toole was given the boot along with Jason Kenney — allegedly one of the most conservative men in Canada.

Both of these men failed to live up to their billing.

GUEST: Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando) on new Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre and the reaction from Liberals.

