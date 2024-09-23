Escape to New York: Trudeau runs away from his troubles in Canada

Justin Trudeau seems to have a penchant for escaping his troubles in Canada by frequenting New York City, a place he has visited more often than some of Canada’s largest cities like Calgary, Edmonton, or even Vancouver.

On tonight's show, Ezra ponders if New York may offer a comforting sense of grandeur to Trudeau, allowing him to feel like he’s in the "big leagues." In Manhattan, surrounded by the powerful elite, he can put on airs and pretend he belongs. But while New York can be inspiring for many, Trudeau's repeated escapes raise concerns about his leadership at home.

Trudeau travels in style, of course—private jets, government-paid trips, and a sense of entitlement that’s grown with time. Though he might feel more significant when mingling in international circles, the truth is, he’s no longer the golden boy. Once a darling of the global liberal elite, Trudeau’s star has faded and there appears to be a bit of "what happens overseas stays overseas" during his trips abroad.

So drunk he can hardly stand. #TrudeauworstPMever and possibly the drunkest. pic.twitter.com/QKw6ZbvHDe — @takeactioncanada (@Takeactioncan) August 9, 2022

His awkwardness, showcased in embarrassing gaffes like his childish comparisons to Jurassic Park or his infamous obsession with "fancy socks," has left world leaders distancing themselves from him. In more serious gatherings like the G7 or NATO meetings, it’s apparent that few want to engage with him.

So... Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau flexed his AI "expertise" on Friday by quoting Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park... and claiming it's like being a martial artist who can kill people with a single finger. pic.twitter.com/bXu6ZFTjpo — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) September 23, 2024

Images of Trudeau sitting alone or awkwardly interacting with other world leaders have become symbolic of Canada's declining stature on the world stage. Under previous leaders like Stephen Harper, Canada punched above its weight in international affairs.

Today, the country is left out of crucial alliances such as AUKUS — a strategic security partnership between Australia, the UK, and the US — because Trudeau has allowed Canada’s relevance to fade. We are no longer seen as serious contenders.

Trudeau’s international appearances often feel like attempts to mask his shortcomings back home. His relationship with Donald Trump, when the latter was president, only highlighted this weakness.

Trump’s straightforward questions exposed Trudeau’s lack of investment in Canada’s military, and the moment was embarrassing not just for the Prime Minister but for all Canadians watching.

Beyond international snubs and awkwardness, Trudeau’s focus on issues like climate change at international summits shows just how disconnected he is from the concerns of ordinary Canadians. While he repeatedly speaks about fighting climate change and pushing progressive social issues, Canadians are grappling with more immediate concerns.

Immigration levels are at record highs, the cost of living has soared, and housing is increasingly unaffordable. Yet, Trudeau is fixated on his globalist agenda, seemingly oblivious to the real challenges facing the country.