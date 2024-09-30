Are federal workers actually reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies delves into whether federal workers are actually reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation.
As for the vast majority of us shleppers, it was just another day at the office. I guess we’ll have to reflect on truth and reconciliation on our own dime when we get off work.
Say, since the Prime Minister had the day off, I wonder how Justin Trudeau reflected upon truth and reconciliation this year? We all know what how he “reflected” upon this solemn occasion when the holiday – at least for some – was first incorporated back in 2021.
A full investigation into unmarked graves at former residential schools like in Kamloops, BC should be held, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tells Rebel News' Drea Humphrey.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 22, 2024
"Canadians deserve to know the truth," he says.
MORE: https://t.co/JDgF1GwkEA pic.twitter.com/mQq8MisTQJ
Last week in the House of Commons, NDP MP Leah Gazan tabled a Private Member’s Bill called C-413.
From the NDP’s website, here are the details. For starters, Bill C-413 is “aimed at combatting residential school denialism and stopping the harm it causes to Survivors, their families, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.
WATCH: Church arsons continue across Canada, and the arsonists are getting out on bail— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 26, 2024
Over 100 churches have been targeted across Canada since unsubstantiated claims of unmarked graves found at a former residential school site in Kamloops.https://t.co/k9jT2MkCXi
“If passed, this bill would add to the Criminal Code the offence of willfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, justifying or downplaying the harm caused by the residential school system in Canada,” it reads.
Wow, a criminal code offence for, say, questioning the validity of statistical data that might not even be accurate? That sounds really serious, don’t you think?
GUEST: Ezra Levant interviews the federal director of The Canadian Taxpayers Federation, Franco Terrazzano on CBC spending $280,000 on advisory panels.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Kamloops: The Buried Truth
A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021.Watch Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.