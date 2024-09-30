Are federal workers actually reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation?

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies delves into whether federal workers are actually reflecting on Truth and Reconciliation.

As for the vast majority of us shleppers, it was just another day at the office. I guess we’ll have to reflect on truth and reconciliation on our own dime when we get off work.

Say, since the Prime Minister had the day off, I wonder how Justin Trudeau reflected upon truth and reconciliation this year? We all know what how he “reflected” upon this solemn occasion when the holiday – at least for some – was first incorporated back in 2021.

"Canadians deserve to know the truth," he says.



Last week in the House of Commons, NDP MP Leah Gazan tabled a Private Member’s Bill called C-413.

From the NDP’s website, here are the details. For starters, Bill C-413 is “aimed at combatting residential school denialism and stopping the harm it causes to Survivors, their families, and First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

“If passed, this bill would add to the Criminal Code the offence of willfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, justifying or downplaying the harm caused by the residential school system in Canada,” it reads.

Wow, a criminal code offence for, say, questioning the validity of statistical data that might not even be accurate? That sounds really serious, don’t you think?

