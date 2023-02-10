Ezra Levant speaks with independent journalist Masako Ganaha on WEF, Freedom Convoy

By Ezra Levant Stop the Censorship Justin Trudeau is coming to kill Rebel News with the largest censorship plan in Canada, which will even silence everyday Canadians on social media — we must stop Bill C-11! Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News’ commander, Ezra Levant spoke with independent journalist Masako Ganaha of Japan on the globalist proceedings in Davos as part of our exclusive coverage of the World Economic Forum.

"I believe anyone can be a citizen journalist," said Levant in his exchange with Ganaha.

"What does that mean? It means someone who wants to tell a story."

"We can all tell stories," said Levant. "As long as you have curiosity and skepticism and are willing to ask questions of powerful people. You are a journalist."

Levant added that journalism is not a profession that requires qualifications.

"If you do journalism, you are a journalist."

Wow I can upload long video, too!

長い動画もアップできる！



I really thank Ezla and his team for exposing Pfizer.

Pfizer has been harming the humanity.

ファイザーを突撃取材したRebel Newsチームに敬意を表します。ファイザーは罪を償わなければいけない@ezralevant pic.twitter.com/zXYuF5F0QH — 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) February 9, 2023

The Rebel News owner lauded citizen journalists for "doing better journalism" than officially trained journalists with the mainstream media. He commended Ganaha for reporting on the critical stories of the day.

"For months, I've been following your Twitter feed. [Walk us through] when you go to ask tough questions [of an important figure]. Could you please comment on how your reporting [has gone] this year?" asked Ganaha.

"Sometimes powerful people make themselves available to journalists. They ask questions, hold press conferences, and allow journalists to come, even if those journalists are critical of them," responded Levant. "I respect those people."

However, he criticized figures who avoid talking with [citizen] journalists to avoid accountability or scrutiny of their actions.

"When I saw the CEO of Pfizer [on the street], the drug company that makes various vaccines, I knew that I had to ask him questions right there because he never has media opportunities with ordinary reporters," said Levant, who proceeded to explain his experience of asking rapid-fire questions with his colleague, Avi Yemini, in Davos.

"He refused to answer, and we saw that very quickly."

Levant kept asking questions to show the "shamefulness" of the public figure, who changed millions of lives as a key orchestrator of the global effort to vaccinate billions of people for COVID.

"[His company] has made billions of dollars. [They] affected our civil liberties, yet he won't answer questions," he said.

The World Economic Forum ramped up security for its annual conference in Davos this year after an 'invasion' of independent journalists pulled back the curtain and asked tough questions at an isolated event in November.

They even stopped a brigade of Rebel News journalists heading to report from the frontlines in Davos.

I’m in Davos, at the secretive annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Our Rebel News journalists were pulled over by police: pic.twitter.com/Fb5LjOpJNB — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 15, 2023

"It was very revealing that [we] asked those skeptical questions, but all the official journalists from the New York Times or The Washington Post did not. And let me say, Masako, I saw the video of you talking to Klaus Schwab, and he is a compelling person [who] wants to reshape the world.

Ganaha, working alone in Davos at the 2022 World Economic Forum, was the only journalist able to catch its leading figure, Klaus Schwab, outside a restaurant to ask him questions.

Unfortunately, Schwab's handlers did not grant her access under the guise of 'he has a busy schedule' and can't speak to every Tom, Dick, and Harry.

Levant commended Ganaha for her work as a citizen journalist, inspired in part by Rebel News.

"You wanted to ask him questions, and he eventually turned to you and said, 'Who do you work for?' And when you said you were independent. Masako, your questions revealed a lot because it showed he does not believe in transparency when he turned around and walked away."

"He does not believe in talking to the little people unless you are one of his favourite friends in the media," said Levant.

I encountered Klaus Schwab! And here is what happened.

He is afraid of our resistance!

@ WEF Davos2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVixy2wyE — 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) January 18, 2023

Ganaha admitted the need for her to be "more aggressive."

Levant responded with, "well, Masako, you have to be yourself."

"It is true that in journalism [that] when you're going after an important person who's moving quickly, you have to be a little louder than normal. And I know that you are a very polite person, [but] sometimes being too polite lets a politician off the hook."

"But you have to have a balance because you don't want to be too rude, but you want to be yourself," continued Levant. "If you come back next year, you'll be stronger. And if you do other [coverage], perhaps in Japan, you'll get more practice."

"You are doing real work, and I hope you're getting support not just from Japanese people but from people worldwide."

WATCH: Masako Ganaha travelled all the way from Japan to Davos, Switzerland to cover the World Economic Forum and report on the threat of globalism.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/8WrsVDPsyj — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2023

Ganaha then pivoted in her interview with Rebel News' commander on the Canadian Freedom Convoy.

"Could you please [share with] us what you love about your country the most so that we can understand its strength for you?" asked Ganaha concerning the convoy protests.

"In Canada, all the political parties [and many leading figures across many professions] agreed with each other on pandemic lockdowns, [and] on vaccine mandates," said Levant. "Anyone who didn't was fired or banned or silenced."

"But ordinary truckers, independent-minded people, said enough is enough. So without any money or help, they spontaneously drove to Ottawa in a trucking convoy [and went] across the country."

Levant added that the whole country woke up because of the courage displayed by the truckers and their protest of COVID lockdowns.

"People went outside to watch as [the convoy] drove by on the road. "They went on overpasses to look and couldn't believe [that] thousands and thousands of trucks [were headed for Ottawa]."

"It was a wonderful moment for Canada and a wonderful moment for independent journalists because the government-oriented journalists hated the truckers," he said.

According to a recent Angus Reid poll, 51% of Canadians believed the convoy posed a threat of espionage, sabotage, foreign influence, serious violence, or an overthrow of the Canadian government.

It also noted that half of Canadians supported the Trudeau Liberals invoking the Emergencies Act to clear the peaceful protestors, often referred to as an "occupation" by government-oriented media.

"But independent citizen journalists like [us] cheered for the truckers," said Levant. "We helped set the record straight because the government-oriented journalists were lying about the truckers calling them racist or sexist, which they weren't."

"By having ordinary people with cell phone cameras just like yours, we helped tell the true story."