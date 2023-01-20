Japanese independent journalist taking on the WEF

E-transfer (Canada):

Ezra Levant interviewed independent journalist Masako Ganaha in Davos, Switzerland about why she felt compelled to travel to Davos to cover the World Economic Forum event.

Masako Ganaha saw Rebel News' coverage of the globalist gathering last year and decided that she wanted to help spread the news about what happens at this annual gathering of the wealthy and powerful.

Masako Ganaha, working alone in Davos, was the only journalist able to catch the World Economic Forum leader Klaus Schwab outside of a restaurant and ask him some important questions.

I encountered Klaus Schwab! And here is what happened.

He is afraid of our resistance!

@ WEF Davos2023 pic.twitter.com/QMVixy2wyE — 我那覇真子 Masako Ganaha (@ganaha_masako) January 18, 2023

