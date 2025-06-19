FULL: Ezra Levant's speech at Rebel News LIVE! Red Deer 2025

Western Canadians are facing unprecedented challenges — from suffocating federal regulations and attacks on natural resources, to infringements on free speech, to the steady erosion of local and provincial autonomy.

These issues set the tone for Rebel News LIVE! 2025 in Red Deer, Alberta, which had a focus on Western separation, building on past Rebel News “Done Getting Screwed” town hall events.

The one-of-a-kind day-long gathering in Red Deer brought together leading voices, activists, political figures and concerned citizens to discuss the future of Western Canada's energy policies, property rights, cultural freedom, taxation and representation.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant delivered remarks at the event, raising the issue of whether Alberta's relationship with Ottawa was “fundamentally different” or much the same, even after the Reform Party's rise to prominence, the eventual creation of the Conservative Party of Canada and nine years of a federal government led by an Albertan, Stephen Harper.

“How many generations of Albertans would say it's not fair, can we fix it?” he asked the crowd. “It's a different kind of rebellion; it's not a violent rebellion it's a rebellion of steely determination. And our job at Rebel News is to tell the story honestly.”

Listen to Ezra's full speech at Rebel News LIVE! 2025 above.