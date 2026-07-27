EZRA LEVANT | Toronto shootings expose leaders’ weakness on antisemitism and public safety

About this Episode

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: two days, two terrorist shootings in Toronto, targeting a Jewish bagel shop and the U.S. consulate, followed by a jarring silence and a mixed response from leaders. Plus, why some politicians were quicker to condemn a terror attack in Berlin at a Pride event, yet still refused to name the ideology behind it. And a special report from Lise Merle on the latest battle to protect women’s spaces as gender ideology madness continues to encroach on women's rights.

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