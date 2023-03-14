Ezra Levant: Trudeau demonizing legal gun owners for delight of urban voters
Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights joins Ezra Levant to discuss the Alberta Firearms Act and gun rights in Canada.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Tracey Wilson spoke with Ezra about the Alberta Firearms Act and how legal gun owners are pushing back against Trudeau's strict measures.
As stated by Ezra, "I think Justin Trudeau demonizes legal gun owners for the delight of urban voters in Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, who think, 'guns bad'. But of course, the guns that are bad in those cities are pistols, revolvers, they're not the long arms that Trudeau tries to licence in Alberta or the Prairies."
Speaking about the Alberta Firearms Act, Tracey Wilson said, "This is just one step in a series of measures that the Alberta government has taken to protect Albertans from government overreach from the federal Liberals."
"So Justin Trudeau's looking at ways of grabbing guns from millions of Canadians who've done nothing to warrant it, and what Alberta is saying is, 'OK, if you want to come do that in our province, they're going to need a special licence in order to seize guns,'" added Tracey.
