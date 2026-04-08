EZRA LEVANT | We’re going all in on Alberta’s independence referendum

About this Episode

We’re officially registering as a third-party campaign group in Alberta to support the upcoming independence referendum. That’s not optional. Under election law, if we speak out, organize events, run ads or even put up billboards without registering, we risk prosecution.

We know that because it’s already happened to us.

In the past, we’ve faced legal action for doing what should be normal in a free country: expressing opinions, publishing books and advocating for political outcomes. The lesson is simple: if we’re going to participate in this referendum honestly and forcefully, we have to do it within the system as it exists. So we are.

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