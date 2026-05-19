Fact check: Lukaszuk’s 'Forever Canada' campaign isn't just Alberta grassroots activism

The “Forever Canada” initiative was officially registered through Alberta’s citizen initiative process to force a provincewide referendum asking Albertans whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   May 19, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

Facebook / Thomas A. Lukaszuk

Former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk is now asking for financial support for his “Forever Canada” campaign from people outside Alberta. 

In a post on X, Lukaszuk openly solicited donations “from across Canada” for his anti-independence citizen initiative campaign.

That matters because Lukaszuk and his allies have repeatedly framed Alberta’s independence movement as somehow tainted by “outside influence” or foreign-backed activism while presenting their own campaign as a purely Alberta-led response.

But by Lukaszuk’s own public fundraising appeal, his campaign is seeking money and organizational support nationally.

His “Forever Canada” initiative was officially registered through Alberta’s citizen initiative process to force a provincewide referendum asking Albertans whether Alberta should remain in Canada.

That directly contradicts later attempts by Lukaszuk and some media allies to characterize the petition as merely symbolic or simply intended to prompt a legislative discussion.

Lukaszuk cannot simultaneously condemn alleged “outside influence” in Alberta’s independence debate while actively soliciting financial and political support from outside Alberta for his own campaign.

And despite later attempts to downplay the legal effect of the petition, the “Forever Canada” initiative was always designed to trigger Alberta’s referendum process under the province’s citizen initiative legislation.

Help fund our independent reporting on Alberta’s independence movement!

Latest News

Rebel News is stepping up where the legacy media have failed. We've assigned Tamara Lich to follow the Alberta independence movement as it unfolds — not from a government-funded newsroom in Toronto, but on the ground with the people actually shaping it. We don’t take a cent of the Liberals' media bailouts, which means we rely entirely on viewers like you to make this journalism possible. If you want Albertans to have a fair voice in a debate the establishment would rather crush, please chip in today and help us keep this reporting going strong.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Sheila Gunn Reid

Chief Reporter

Sheila Gunn Reid is the Alberta Bureau Chief for Rebel News and host of the weekly The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. She's a mother of three, conservative activist, and the author of best-selling books including Stop Notley.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.