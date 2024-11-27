Fake, grotesque 'Remembrance Day' ceremony to honour terrorist Sinwar is cancelled
Rebel News dropped by Celebration Square in Mississauga, where a 'Remembrance Day' ceremony had been scheduled to honour dead terror leader Yahya Sinwar. Apparently, we weren't the only ones skeptical about the event's cancellation, given the noticeable law enforcement presence that was on the scene.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26 at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont., a fake “Remembrance Day” ceremony was scheduled.
What’s wrong with this picture?
Let us count the ways:
- ‘Twas ever thus that Remembrance Day is celebrated on Nov. 11 — the eleventh honour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month to be precise;
- Remembrance Day is a solemn occasion in which the war dead and the veterans are honoured — not bloodthirsty terrorists;
- Remembrance Day ceremonies are coordinated by the Royal Canadian Legion, not some crackpot organization called “Canadian Defenders 4 Human Rights”
And it was the members of CD4HR, headed up by Firas Al Najim, who originally planned to occupy Celebration Square and hold a vigil for various Islamist terrorists including Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in southern Israel.
How gross is that?
Perhaps even more gross is that Mississauga Mayor (and ex-Liberal MP) Carolyn Parrish actually went to bat for these hatemongers. She apparently had no issue that these goons had appropriated the image of the poppy and the Royal Canadian Legion’s slogan of “Lest we forget” to advertise their gathering.
And Mayor Parrish said honouring terrorists was all about “free speech.” (Golly, where was the Liberals’ love for “free speech” during the 2022 Freedom Convoy? Funny, that…) The cherry on this sordid sundae was Parrish comparing Sinwar to Nelson Mandela. Seriously.
But post-Nov. 26, we wonder if Her Honour is experiencing buyer’s remorse? After all, she spent so much political capital defending terror-loving reprobates, only to witness the event being cancelled!
Unsurprisingly, there was much blowback from normal Canadians who were enraged that terrorist supporters would have such a “vigil” and appropriate real Remembrance Day images and slogans in the process.
So it was that CD4HR took to social media in the days leading up to this event announcing it was axed. A social media statement noted: “CD4HR has decided to cancel the Nov. 26 vigil for Sinwar, our Mandela, due to several reasons — primarily the security and safety of our city Mississauga.”
Cryptic to say the least, but a W is a W.
As well, the statement noted that the “Defenders” will be too busy addressing the “food security issue”— whatever that means.
Rebel News dropped by Celebration Square nevertheless to see if the CD4HR hooligans would indeed stay away. Police had their suspicions too, given that we observed a noticeable law enforcement presence for an event that was ostensibly cancelled.
Incredibly, we were approached by none other than CD4HR head honcho by Firas Al Najim the moment we arrived on scene. Al Najim informed us that the event had indeed been axed and he was only there to tell participants who did not get the memo to go home.
We also spent about 20 minutes interviewing Al Najim. His sentiments were downright disturbing. Like Parrish, he likened Sinwar to Mandela. He thought all of the atrocities suffered by Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, were completely justified. And he made mention that Canada itself is on “stolen land” (so why does he reside upon Canadian soil? It's complicated…)
In the final analysis, the cancellation of this grotesque hate-fest makes for a good news story. Obviously, most reasonable Canadians who love our country and love the veterans were outraged by this despicable event — and they made their opinions known. Lesson learned: don’t be silent in the presence of evil; rather, speak up — and make the haters scurry away like so many sewer rats.
Of note: when the municipal election rolls around in 2026, we will be most interested to see how Mayor Parrish fares. Now that Mississaugans know that Parrish is on Team Terror, do they reward her with another term — or vote this loon out of office? Stay tuned…
