Far-left thugs try to block Rebel News coverage of Montreal Pride parade

Montreal's 2025 Pride parade unfolded last Sunday, August 10. But this year's celebrations shared the streets with two other demonstrations.

The first, Wild Parade, was organized by a collective that claims the official Pride doesn't go far enough in its demands. Their march began at Place des Arts.

Rebel News attended the event and briefly spoke with two participants before members of Antifa arrived, shoving our crew and blocking our camera.

During the Wild Parade, marchers held several signs displaying slogans such as “Death to the IDF” — messages that arguably meet the definition of hate speech.

However, Montreal police did not intervene to remove the signage.

Elsewhere, near “The Ring” in downtown Montreal, the group Montreal 4 Palestine held a pro-Hamas, anti-Israel rally.

The group's promotional flyer for the event featured deceased former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, underscoring Montreal 4 Palestine's pro-Hamas stance.

Social media videos suggest the protest concluded in front of the Notre-Dame Basilica, where organizers led a public prayer.

This year's main Pride parade, organized by Pride Montreal, also faced backlash after its organizers initially banned several Jewish organizations, citing “hate speech” without clarifying what the alleged remarks were.

Under public pressure, the administration council reversed the decision for some groups — but notably did not reinstate the Iran-Quebec Rainbow Montreal Association.

Unlike in 2024, anti-Israel activists did not block the parade route.

We also visited Montreal's Gay Village, to hear from attendees about the growing radical-left influence on Pride events and whether governments should intervene to protect children from being misled into gender transitions.