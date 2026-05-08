🔴 LIVE: One Nation on the brink of HISTORY tonight

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We’re going live tonight from the One Nation afterparty as results come in from the closely watched Farrer by-election in New South Wales.

This contest, triggered by the retirement of former Liberal leader Sussan Ley, is shaping up as a major test for the Opposition and the first electoral test for the new Liberal leader Angus Taylor. In this traditionally safe Liberal seat, all eyes are on One Nation candidate David Farley, who is leading the party’s bold challenge to take it from the Liberals.

Farley is fighting to convert One Nation’s national momentum into a real breakthrough in regional NSW.

With independents like Michelle Milthorpe also in the race, a strong result for him would send a powerful message about One Nation’s rising influence and the shifting mood in within the conservative movement.

As counting begins, the atmosphere at the One Nation afterparty is expected to be electric with anticipation.

Join us live as the counting begins and results come in.