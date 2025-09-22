FBI expands probe into Charlie Kirk’s assassination

FBI Director Kash Patel vowed to examine the shot's origin, accomplices, online communications, hand gestures, and more.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 22, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The FBI is actively investigating theories regarding the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, with Director Kash Patel confirming an expanded scope.

Patel pledged a full investigation into Charlie Kirk's assassination, examining the shot's origin, accomplices, text confession, Discord chats, bullet trajectory, weapon transport, hand gestures, and visitors to the shooter's residence before September 10, 2025.

“The entire FBI mourns the loss of Charlie Kirk,” Patel wrote on X. “We will not rest until justice is served, and our investigation into this assassination will continue until every question is answered.”

Calls for transparency grew after the bureau's flawed manhunt for Tyler Robinson, 22, took 33 hours and mistakenly detaining two others. Patel prematurely announced a capture, retracting it when the wrongly accused individual was released.

Robinson, who was turned in by his father, faces the death penalty in Utah for aggravated murder. Despite this, Kirk's widow, Erika, publicly advocates against the punishment as her husband was memorialized.

Officials are currently analyzing Robinson's texts, including his confession to his transitioning boyfriend. Public skepticism around the conversation is due to the texts' notably formal language, especially for a 22-year-old.

Experts thought the socially awkward gunman, now identified as Robinson, acted alone and could "blend in well" with the crowd before Kirk's death.

Robinson was in a 20-member Discord group where the suspect, who allegedly confessed to the murder, was also present. The FBI is analyzing this and other chats on platforms like Steam, as well as those involving pro-trans groups Robinson was reportedly linked to.

Patel dismissed the rumour of a plane turning off its transponder near the assassination site as a red herring, quashing early theories that the assassin escaped via private plane before Robinson's apprehension.

“Some details are known today, while others are still being pursued to ensure every possibility is considered. Our primary focus is to complete this investigation and deliver justice,” Patel wrote on X.

The FBI is investigating online theories about Charlie Kirk's assassination, including "signals" made by individuals near him before he was fatally shot.

The FBI is also analyzing the bullet's trajectory and impact from Kirk's widely viewed, graphic assassination, with speculation if it ricocheted off a vest or directly pierced his neck.

Turning Point USA's Andrew Kolvet reported Saturday that Kirk's surgeon called it "an absolute miracle" that the bullet that killed him didn't exit his body.

With its high power and velocity, the bullet that struck Kirk "absolutely should have gone through," according to his surgeon. Dozens were behind the TPUSA founder when he was shot.

The doctor stated that Kirk's bone density was so impressive, "he’s like the man of steel,” adding, it “likely would have killed those standing behind him too."

On September 10, Charlie Kirk was fatally shot while debating students at Utah Valley University. The coroner found the bullet near his skin, which Kolvet remarked allowed Kirk to "save the lives of those around him."

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-22 18:48:07 -0400 Flag
    I hope that any leftist organization that’s behind this assassination will be charged with racketeering. This was a political assassination. And in case some stupid person is wondering, I would oppose a leftist leader being murdered in front of his spouse and children.