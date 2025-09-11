FBI provide update on Charlie Kirk slaying, release images of person of interest

The FBI provided an update on the assassination of Charlie Kirk on Thursday, announcing it had recovered the suspected weapon used in the attack.

The rifle was “recovered in a wooded area where the shooter had fled,” special agent Robert Bohls said at a press conference.

“Investigators have also collected footwear impression, a palm print, and forearm imprints for analysis,” he added. Bohls said the FBI had received more than 130 tips so far but provided no update on a potential motive for the shooting, which took place at Utah Valley University.

The FBI update appeared to confirm reporting from independent journalist and political commentator Steven Crowder, who received a tip from an alleged ATF officer.

“ATF and other law-enforcement located an older model imported Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt action rifle wrapped in a towel in a wooded area near the campus,” the source said.

“The spent cartridge was still chambered in addition to three unspent rounds at the top fed magazine,” the message continued. “All cartridges have engraved wording on them, expressing transgender and anti-fascist ideology.”

Further reporting from the Wall Street Journal seemingly corroborated the claim of radical far-left ideological messaging on the bullets.

“Investigators found ammunition engraved with expressions of transgender and antifascist ideology inside the rifle that authorities believe was used in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, according to an internal law-enforcement bulletin and a person familiar with the investigation,” the outlet reported.

An image of the weapon was obtained by the New York Post.

“The older-model .30 caliber hunting rifle was discovered in the woods near the scene of Wednesday’s shooting at Utah Valley University, wrapped in a towel with a spent cartridge still in the chamber, the sources said. There were also three unspent rounds in the magazine, all with wording on them.” Photos of a person of interest have been circulated by the authorities, who are appealing for more tips from the public.

President Donald Trump, who Kirk strongly supported, said the activist would be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award for a civilian.

Kirk, 31, leaves behind a wife and two young children.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said. “We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on.”

Information can be submitted by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI or through the FBI's online portal, FBI.gov/UtahValleyShooting.