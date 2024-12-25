Federal government lacks data on church arson cases

The federal government has acknowledged it does not systematically track data on arson incidents targeting churches.

Between 2016 and 2023, Canada recorded 463 arson incidents at religious institutions, according to a previous government report. This includes 90 incidents in 2021 and 74 in both 2022 and 2023, with provinces like British Columbia and Alberta experiencing significant spikes.

In response to an order paper question from Conservative MP Marc Dalton regarding arson arrests and convictions, Justice Canada said gathering the requested information would require a manual review of records, which could result in "incomplete and misleading" data. The RCMP echoed this response.

Public Safety Canada has a "Canada Community Security Program," which has allocated a mere $2.5 million to 92 churches since 2016 for protective measures.