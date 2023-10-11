Feds delay so-called gun buyback by two years

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 34,694 signatures

The amnesty period for firearms owners to turn over newly banned guns never owned by the Liberal government in the first place has been delayed to October 2025.

BREAKING: Liberals extend gun buyback amnesty to October 30, 2025. In case it wasn’t completely clear to all Canadians, the Liberals don’t view firearms as a public safety issue, it’s all about politics and division. https://t.co/bfUhI8McoZ — Dane Lloyd (@DaneLloydMP) October 11, 2023

The original amnesty order for law-abiding firearms owners was set to expire on October 30, 2023.

However, the extension comes as firearms owners and retailers stuck with over 1500 models of shotguns and long guns banned by the Liberals were left with no details about the forced compensation program.

All the evidence you need of why you can NEVER give an inch to the left. Justin Trudeau and his far left authoritarian government just banned handguns. Never forget this. This is what the Democrats want too. If you give in to AR-15 bans, this is what comes next… TOTAL tyranny! pic.twitter.com/tLIMVtlubX — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 31, 2022

The firearms ban began with an order-in-council issued in May 2020 targeting long guns and ballooned into a blanket prohibition on handguns.

PM Justin Trudeau: "We need to make sure that guns that are designed to kill the largest number of people as quickly as possible have no place in Canada."



"Some Conservative politicians at the federal level want to restore military-style assault weapons." pic.twitter.com/oUoiFeFiQL — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) December 5, 2022

Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights notes that this latest extension means the so-called deadly firearms remain in the hands of their lawful owners for five years after the ban and after the next election.

Guns so dangerous the Liberals say we can’t own them, but we are forced to keep them in our possession for 5.5+ years lol. Amnesty extended until AFTER the next election … the anti gun groups got played, hard. 🇨🇦😉



It’s always been pure politics. pic.twitter.com/XWEGbAU3hW — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) October 11, 2023

