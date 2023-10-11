Feds delay so-called gun buyback by two years

The firearms ban began with an order-in-council issued in May 2020 targeting long guns and ballooned into a blanket prohibition on handguns.

The amnesty period for firearms owners to turn over newly banned guns never owned by the Liberal government in the first place has been delayed to October 2025.

The original amnesty order for law-abiding firearms owners was set to expire on October 30, 2023.

However, the extension comes as firearms owners and retailers stuck with over 1500 models of shotguns and long guns banned by the Liberals were left with no details about the forced compensation program.

Tracey Wilson of the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights notes that this latest extension means the so-called deadly firearms remain in the hands of their lawful owners for five years after the ban and after the next election.

