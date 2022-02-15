Feds seeking help with facial recognition technology

Rebel News Store Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store. BUY NOW

Citizenship and Immigration Canada is seeking support for the agency's facial recognition program.

The program, first proposed in 2018, requires a new vendor to maintain the current facial recognition program used by the federal government.

According to the initial 2018 solicitation, the technology was to be used to provide enhanced security for passports.

“Facial recognition, as a biometric, is an important part of the Passport Programs passport entitlement process and fraud management strategy,” the 2018 listing reads. “Increasing the integrity of the passport issuance process is a key component of Canadas mandate. It is also an opportunity to obtain additional information pertaining to the evolving technology in the Facial Recognition industry.”

The new tender, which closed for bids on February 14, 2022, is the second part of a phased-in approach to system maintenance, with the first tender closing November 2021.